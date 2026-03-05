Tyler Perry faces backlash after footage exposes shocking scene at private estate: 'Eat the rich'

Everybody has hobbies, but for the extremely rich, those hobbies are often incredibly expensive activities that the 99% could never dream of engaging in.

A Reddit user took to the r/Damnthatsinteresting subreddit to share a video they discovered of Tyler Perry and friends indulging in one of his hobbies. In the video, Perry is operating an extremely large remote-controlled airplane along a runway while others look on. (Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The original poster captioned the video, "Tyler Perry's $97k RC plane and private home runway."

While remote-controlled airplanes like this one can be gas-powered and release fumes that contribute to air pollution, more and more of them are electric these days. The type Perry is flying is unknown, but most Reddit commenters were more annoyed by the display of wealth than anything else.

According to Shun Waste, income inequality significantly impacts the environment, with the less fortunate bearing the brunt of environmental harm.

Those with more money typically consume far more resources than those without, leading to increased waste and carbon emissions, as well as more deforestation. However, even though everyone is affected by pollution, people with lower incomes are exposed to far more of it, along with the effects of a changing climate.

For example, some studies have shown that those living in poverty are more likely to die during heat waves. Additionally, the "Countdown on Health and Climate Change" report found that while higher-income countries contribute the most to carbon emissions, lower-income countries face the most severe consequences.

A lack of money can also lead people to engage in practices that harm the environment, as they have few affordable sustainability options.

Additionally, wealthier people with greater power and connections sometimes block or hinder government efforts to pursue sustainable policies through lobbying and other methods, as they may prioritize economic growth over cleaner air and water.

Some Reddit users found Perry's RC plane intriguing, but many others weren't fans.

"Eat the rich," said one person.

Another Redditor commented: "And people are living in the streets? People are so screwed."

