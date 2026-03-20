Officials move to ban common grocery store item that will force customers to rethink shopping habits

It's encouraging to see Turkey follow the EU's lead in this instance.

Turkey is taking a page out of the European Union's playbook with new regulations aimed at dramatically cutting down on single-use plastics.

Greenline reported on the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change's new rules that are set to ban plastic items such as cutlery, straws, and plates. It's currently in the draft stage as officials work through details with stakeholders. The tactics and language of the initiative are inspired by the EU's Single-Use Plastic directive from 2019.

Not only does the ban offer environmental benefits, but it also yields broad savings for the country. The ministry projects it will save $44 million annually in waste management expenditures while reducing carbon pollution by 1.5 million tons.

The transition is also popular with Turkish residents. A survey by the ministry and the Turkish Statistical Institute showed 76% backing the reduction of single-use plastics and 80% favoring alternatives like metal and ceramic.

The single-use plastic phase-out pushes producers and retailers to move toward plastic alternatives such as cardboard, glass, and porcelain. Data from 2022 revealed that Turkey used over 700,000 tons of single-use plastic in that year.

It's encouraging to see Turkey follow the EU's lead in this instance. Since 2019, the EU has expanded the original directive to include packaging waste and plastic wrapping on grocery store produce.

The transition hasn't been without bumps, as France recently dialed back some of the restrictions, angering environmental advocates. Still, these moves are important to taking on the global plastic pollution crisis.

Plastic doesn't just cause major pollution in oceans and nature worldwide. It increasingly makes its way back into human consumption through microplastics that are believed to disrupt endocrine functions and cause other health issues.

Single-use plastics are among the most difficult to recycle and least reusable, making them a top priority for addressing plastic pollution.

Turkey has more in the works after the regulations take effect toward the end of the year. Greenline noted that the country will take on other targets, such as plastic cups, wipes, and shipping bags, as part of a roadmap aiming for major progress by 2028.

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