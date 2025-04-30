Government spends hundreds of millions to adapt after fuel reserves 'run dry': 'A significant motivating factor'

It's unclear how quickly the projects will come together.

Major investments in solar power could be coming to Tunisia after the local government granted building licenses to multiple international solar companies.

The North African country awarded more than $386 million worth of licenses to solar firms from France, Norway, and Japan. The projects will be the first of their kind in Tunisia, according to a report from Reuters.

It's unclear how quickly these new solar farms and power plants will be built, but they have the potential for a total capacity of 1,700 megawatts.

Tunisia is making these moves to reduce its heavy reliance on natural gas power and hopefully save $200 million each year. It also aims to generate 35% of the country's electricity from renewable energy by 2030.

The geography and conditions of Tunisia give it great potential for harnessing solar and wind energy, according to the Global Forum on Sustainable Energy.

"Up to 2000, Tunisia was mostly self-sufficient when it came to energy. It was only after the fossil reserves of fossil fuels started to run dry that the country had to up its import," the GFSE said.

"The amounts and the money spent on imports have been rising, posing a significant motivating factor in Tunisia's path of regaining energy independence," the GFSE added.

It's encouraging to see governments begin to prioritize efficient, alternative energy sources in new laws and policies. Investments in environmentally friendly infrastructure benefit both the climate and people by reducing energy costs and decreasing pollution.

Programs in Africa use solar power to aid rural communities with unstable power supplies. Startups are helping tackle Africa's energy crisis by supplying clean energy solutions such as solar-powered water pumps, sustainable cooking products, and residential solar systems.

In Kenya, public transportation is undergoing an overhaul with the introduction of new electric buses to appeal to more riders. The country also plans to reduce its overall emissions by 32% by 2030.

