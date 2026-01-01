Energy company begins construction on next-gen nuclear facility: 'The most robust nuclear fuel on Earth'

X-energy announced the start of construction for its TX-1 fuel fabrication facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The facility will manufacture the company's gumball-shaped TRISO fuel, which is supposed to be both energy-efficient and safe.

The planned facility will fabricate about 700,000 TRISO pebbles each year, which is enough fuel for 11 small modular reactors. According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the hope is that the plant will be fully operational by 2028 and employ upwards of 500 people.

As the world's need for energy continues to increase, the debate around energy sources continues to swirl. Some advocate for the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas, while others push for clean energy projects such as water, wind, and solar. But nuclear energy remains an option.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, nuclear fission "is a reaction where the nucleus of an atom splits into two or more smaller nuclei, while releasing energy." The process has many pros and cons.

Proponents cite that it is relatively good for the environment as it produces a large amount of low-carbon electricity, supports energy security, and helps prop up other renewable energy sources.

However, opponents point to the large amounts of radioactive waste, potential safety concerns, high upfront costs, and the possibility that the energy could be used to power weapons.

The hope is that the TRISO fuel is a safer alternative to more dangerous nuclear fuels and can help limit air pollution, as the need to burn fossil fuels for our energy needs will hopefully decrease.

The TRISO fuel has been described by the Department of Energy as "the most robust nuclear fuel on Earth." This is because it can withstand high temperatures and will not melt in a commercial reactor. The fuel is currently undergoing further testing.

The leaders behind the construction project were excited by the progress.

"The start of vertical construction marks another significant milestone in bringing our bold vision for the future of nuclear energy to life," TRISO-X President Joel Duling said in the announcement.

"Not only are we making great progress on the physical construction of our facility, but we're making great progress in working with the NRC… to actually operate the facility," Jason Hatfield, vice president and chief of staff for TRISO-X, told the Knoxville News Sentinel.

