Manufacturer unveils innovative solution for everyday household item — here's what consumers can expect

The effort by TriMas Packaging is the latest example of the quest to implement sustainable products.

It's not always easy to make sustainable choices in beauty and personal care when products are typically covered in plastic, but one manufacturer recently presented an innovative solution that should make shopping a little less complicated.

As detailed by Packaging Strategies, TriMas Packaging announced last month that it has launched a new foaming pump under its patented Singolo product line as the latest addition to its growing line of commercially available, fully recyclable, all-plastic dispensers.

The new foaming dispenser was approved by the Association of Plastic Recyclers, and Packaging Strategies explained that it "offers a sustainable alternative to traditional pump designs by incorporating an innovative polymeric spring, replacing a conventional metallic spring, thereby facilitating direct recyclability." The versatility of the dispenser makes it "ideal for a wide range of beauty, personal care, and home care applications, including hand soaps and body washes, hair care products, and kitchen soaps."

The foaming dispenser was designed solely using recyclable plastic materials, which creates a seamless dispensing experience while providing consumers with a clear avenue for reducing plastic waste.

"At TriMas Packaging, we are dedicated to advancing sustainability across all aspects of our packaging solutions, and our fully recyclable Singolo product family of dispensers exemplifies our commitment to this effort," Fabio Salik, a TriMas Packaging president, said, per Packaging Strategies. "As a leader in innovative packaging solutions, we prioritize designs that benefit our customers and the environment. This new Singolo foaming dispenser, with its outstanding performance and wide-ranging compatibility, enables our customers' brand owners in beauty, personal care, and home care to deliver exceptional consumer experiences while meeting their sustainability goals."

The effort by TriMas Packaging is the latest example of the quest to implement sustainable products that help reduce plastic pollution. Big-name brands such as Sephora have begun offering recycling programs where you can drop off your used beauty containers at select stores to prevent them from ending up in landfills, thereby reducing waste and helping to prevent microplastics from entering our environment.

By supporting brands that are genuinely committed to sustainability, you can contribute to a healthier future both for yourself and the planet. When shopping, be sure to look for products with third-party certifications and transparent sourcing practices to ensure you're making a green lifestyle change.

