Bike company sparks buzz with new throttle-assisted model with incredible performance: 'Made it feel more moped than bike'

E-bike brand Trek has just taken the wraps off its latest model, according to MicroMobilityBiz.

The FX+ 1 is Trek's first throttle bike, meaning a quick flip of a switch can set the bike to propel without any rider pedaling. The 520-watt-hour battery can work for up to 50 miles of range. The FX+ 1 rides at speeds of 20 miles per hour using pedal assist and up to 28 miles per hour with the throttle.

The tagline for the bike says it will "take on any and every ride with confidence and control."

That top throttle speed is achieved by the FX+ 1S variant. The high speed puts it in Class 3 territory, and makes it not street legal in California. Luckily, the base FX+ 1 is still legal in the state.

Extra bells and whistles include rear signal light, a bright headlight, a built-in handlebar display, a portable magnetic charger, and a mobile app.

Electric vehicles, including e-bikes, are a big part of the future of transportation. With just a little bit of extra power, bicycles can become viable for daily commutes over longer distances and more challenging terrain. This makes e-bikes an even greener and more affordable option than electric cars. Even with pedal assist, e-bikes provide riders heart health benefits.

Transportation accounts for roughly 28% of gas pollution in the U.S. Tamping that down with an electric vehicle means bringing down the atmospheric pollution which is exacerbating destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts.

The Trek FX+ 1 is available now starting at $1,999. Some cyclists have already tried it and have been quite happy with the results.

"I ride one two days ago and will buy. Its fun as hell," said one impression from Reddit.

"Tested in store yesterday. It's a very nice bike at that price point and the inclusion of the throttle made it feel more moped than bike. It's hella fun to ride. I bought one," said another.

