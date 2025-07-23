  • Business Business

Bike company sparks buzz with new throttle-assisted model with incredible performance: 'Made it feel more moped than bike'

"It's hella fun to ride."

by Simon Sage
"It's hella fun to ride."

Photo Credit: iStock

E-bike brand Trek has just taken the wraps off its latest model, according to MicroMobilityBiz.

The FX+ 1 is Trek's first throttle bike, meaning a quick flip of a switch can set the bike to propel without any rider pedaling. The 520-watt-hour battery can work for up to 50 miles of range. The FX+ 1 rides at speeds of 20 miles per hour using pedal assist and up to 28 miles per hour with the throttle. 

The tagline for the bike says it will "take on any and every ride with confidence and control."

That top throttle speed is achieved by the FX+ 1S variant. The high speed puts it in Class 3 territory, and makes it not street legal in California. Luckily, the base FX+ 1 is still legal in the state. 

Extra bells and whistles include rear signal light, a bright headlight, a built-in handlebar display, a portable magnetic charger, and a mobile app.  

Electric vehicles, including e-bikes, are a big part of the future of transportation. With just a little bit of extra power, bicycles can become viable for daily commutes over longer distances and more challenging terrain. This makes e-bikes an even greener and more affordable option than electric cars. Even with pedal assist, e-bikes provide riders heart health benefits

Transportation accounts for roughly 28% of gas pollution in the U.S. Tamping that down with an electric vehicle means bringing down the atmospheric pollution which is exacerbating destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts

It's possible to double down on these sustainability benefits by charging your e-bike with solar power. EnergySage can help homeowners save up to $10,000 on installation costs by connecting them with vetted, local solar panel installers. These experts know their way around incentives and rebates, but many of those opportunities are expiring this year. It's best to jump on the savings while you can. 

The Trek FX+ 1 is available now starting at $1,999. Some cyclists have already tried it and have been quite happy with the results. 

"I ride one two days ago and will buy. Its fun as hell," said one impression from Reddit. 

"Tested in store yesterday. It's a very nice bike at that price point and the inclusion of the throttle made it feel more moped than bike. It's hella fun to ride. I bought one," said another.

