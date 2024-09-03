You can turn your old stuff into exclusive rewards — all you have to do is toss your items in this return bag

Trashie Cash can be spent on a wide range of discounted rewards, including movie tickets, food delivery, and even gifts like shoes.

Is your closet stuffed with old clothes and linens that you just want gone? Do you also want to treat yourself? Trashie can solve both problems at once with its $20 Take Back Bags.

How does a Take Back Bag work?

You can order this simple plastic bag from Trashie's website for $20. Once you have it, stuff it with clothes, shoes, bags, sheets, and towels — any textile you're ready to get rid of.

Then, scan the bag's QR code to get a prepaid shipping label and drop the bag in the mail. It will go to a sorting center where items are assessed for type and quality and then sent to be reused or recycled. Items that aren't in good enough condition to reuse as-is are turned into insulation, pet bedding, industrial rags, carpet padding, and similar products.

In return for your bag of castoffs, you'll receive $30 of Trashie Cash.



Why should I send in Take Back Bags?

Trashie Cash can be spent on a wide range of discounted rewards, including movie tickets, food delivery, and even gifts like shoes. The initial investment in a Take Back Bag will stretch much further and give you more ways than ever to treat yourself.

Plus, you're freeing up room in your closet without sending tons of textiles to the landfill. You'll have a tidier house and more storage space, and the environment will thank you. Trashie claims that each bag sent back to it prevents 150 pounds of carbon pollution and saves almost 1,600 gallons of water.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

There are lots of ways to turn in your old clothes for cash or rewards. Stores like Patagonia, The North Face, Levi's, Madewell, and H&M have programs that let you swap clothes for store credit. The app Lucky Sweater lets you trade clothes directly with other users. And at the end of the day, you can also simply donate anything cluttering up your closet — it frees up space and gives other people a chance to extend the life of your items.

