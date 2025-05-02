  • Business Business

Experts issue warning on major upheaval that will impact millions of homeowners: 'The system is being reshaped from the inside out'

"We're going to see even more innovation."

by Lily Crowder
"We’re going to see even more innovation."

Photo Credit: iStock

With an increase in natural disasters, Canada's traditional home insurance model is being reexamined.

What's happening?

According to an article in Insurance Business Magazine, extreme weather emergencies that were once sparse are now a regular occurrence. In turn, insurance companies are reassessing their policies to account for rising, unavoidable disasters.

The outlet interviewed Square One Insurance CEO Daniel Mirkovic, who said, "We're going to see even more innovation in how insurers underwrite, price and distribute insurance."

Why are these insurance changes important?

The need for insurance policy reform comes from very stark fluctuations in our environment. Data from between 1900 and 2019 shows a tenfold increase in natural disasters globally. This uptick can be largely attributed to rising planetary temperatures, exacerbated by carbon pollution and deforestation.

TCD Picks » EDF Spotlight

💡EDF's Vital Signs newsletter delivers stories about game-changing solutions close to home and around the world

6 easy tips to declutter your life starting today

Read More

Is now the right time to buy a heat pump?

Read More

This satellite hunts pollution from space

Read More

In turn, according to Insurance Business Magazine, "The average cost per natural disaster in Canada has surged by 1,250% since the 1970s, escalating from approximately $8 million to over $110 million per event."

Moreover, construction costs have surged, thus further increasing underinsurance. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What's being done about climate issues affecting insurance?

According to Mirkovic, per Insurance Business Magazine, "The system is being reshaped from the inside out." 

Homes with weather-resistant features built in are offered discounts by the insurers, and Canada's guaranteed building replacement ensures homes destroyed will be rebuilt, regardless of the policy's maximum coverage amount.

Insurance options in Canada are broad, and Mirkovic suggests looking into different policies to find the optimal one for you, your home, and the area you live in — with weather events top of mind as you choose. 

He explained in the article, "At the end of the day, home insurance remains the best and often only viable way for people to protect themselves from catastrophic loss." 

Do you think your home has good insulation?

Definitely 💯

It's just all right 👍

It's good in some rooms 🤷

Not at all 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

While imperfect, these policies can be the difference between being able to recover from a disaster and losing everything.

While the need to address individual financial burdens caused by natural disasters is apparent, assessing the broader issue of what is causing them is equally so.

Though these environmental challenges exist at a large scale, implementing renewable practices into your own life is a small step toward rerouting the problems. More so, some of these options — like solar and wind power — come with incentivized discounts, making your green choices more affordable.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x