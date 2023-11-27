  • Business Business

Tesla scores another win with surprising announcement from legacy carmaker: ‘As if the pressure wasn’t high enough…’

It’s great news for the EV sector as a whole.

by Leo Collis
It’s great news for the EV sector as a whole.

Photo Credit: iStock

Toyota has revealed that its upcoming electric vehicles will come with anti-range anxiety protection, with future models able to access Tesla’s charging network. 

A new deal between the Japanese manufacturer and Tesla will allow Toyota and Lexus battery EVs to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) on their cars from 2025, giving access to 12,000 Superchargers throughout the continent. 

While it’s a boost for potential EV customers, Toyota perhaps hedged a little bit on whether the NACS will be on all of its clean-fuel cars, saying that “certain” models under its umbrella will allow for the technology

Among the anticipated models that will feature the NACS, Toyota said the “all-new, three-row, battery-electric Toyota SUV” is among them.

As Electrek noted, with Tesla looking to make the NACS the standardized charging technology across the United States and Canada, automakers don’t necessarily need an agreement with Tesla to adopt the technology. However, the deal will allow Toyota drivers to access Tesla’s powerful, fast-charging Supercharger network

Commenters on Electrek’s website shared their thoughts on the new deal.

“As if the pressure wasn’t high enough on the few remaining holdouts to get on board the NACS train, this should about do it,” one user said.

“Waiting for Stellantis and VW group now,” said another, noting two notable vehicle companies that have not yet agreed to use the NACS.

Toyota’s announcement on Oct. 19 came just two days after BMW revealed it too will adopt the NACS on its electric vehicles by 2025.

Meanwhile, SAE International announced its intention in June to standardize the NACS connector in North America, allowing any supplier or manufacturer to adopt it. 

It’s great news for the EV sector as a whole, allowing drivers in NACS models to access a wide charging network to make longer journeys without the stress of searching too far for a refueling spot — or running out of power before finding one.

It should also encourage takeup, too, with a number of drivers put off from switching from dirty-fuel-powered cars to electric models because of a perceived lack of charging infrastructure. 

But with more automakers utilizing the NACS, these fears should soon be put to rest. 

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free ‘$8,000 bank account’ for remodeling your home — here’s how to take advantage of it

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider
x