6 EV stories you need to know this week — including new models from Toyota, BYD, and more

Porsche is continuing its commitment to electric models. A new Chinese EV is hitting the street in Europe, and some of the world's biggest brands are going all-in on hybrids — here's everything you need to know about clean vehicles this week.

Porsche is ending production of some of its sports cars — in favor of all-electric ones

German carmaker announced the end of production for two of its sports cars, the Boxster and the 718 Cayman. And although timing hasn't yet been announced, the company has confirmed that models' replacements will be purely electric.

BYD's Dolphin Surf is heading to Europe

China's BYD, the world's largest EV manufacturer, continued its global expansion by bringing a new model, the Dolphin Surf, to Europe.

The compact hatch, which is a longer, upgraded version of BYD's best-selling Seagull model, has a starting price of $26,000. That makes it one of the cheapest electric vehicles available in Europe.

Toyota is planning to go fully hybrid with its best-selling RAV-4

The Japanese carmaker's all-new (and sleeker) RAV-4 SUV will have no all-gas option for 2026, and will only be offered in traditional and plug-in hybrid versions.

The next-gen RAV-4 follows other popular Toyota models — such as Sienna and Camry — on the road to hybridization, and it will be available in dealerships later this year.

Honda is leaning toward hybrids over EVs

The Japanese carmaker is slashing $20 billion from its EV budget — a 30% cut — and instead it is investing in 13 new hybrid models starting in 2027 with the aim of selling 2.2 million hybrids a year by 2030.

Despite the cutback, Honda said it is still committed to hitting 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2040.

Dodge is scrapping a new EV model after a slow start

RIP to Dodge's bold base-model electric Charger Daytona, the R/T. Although it's only been available since January, sales have been sluggish, and the automaker will now cease production.

Dodge will still sell the more expensive and powerful electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack will still be sold, though.

One EV truck is showing off its true towing ability

Electric pickup trucks are the meeting point of two different sorts of buyers, and one of the things a traditional truck owner most prizes is towing capability.

While many EVs have struggled to deliver on that promise, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, with its huge battery pack, is doing things differently. Robin Dunn, the brains behind the great Aging Wheels YouTube channel, tested a 2024 version and found it could handle 150 miles of towing (plus: TCD will be sharing its own review of the Silverado EV).

