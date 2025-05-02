New study uncovers disturbing ingredients lurking in many toilet paper brands: 'It's logical to be concerned'

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are popping up everywhere these days, from our drinking water to synthetic turf. Now, we can add toilet paper to that list, according to a new study.

What's happening?

Consumer watchdog group Mamavation sent 23 toilet paper products made from a variety of materials, including bamboo, sugarcane, and recycled and conventional wood pulp, to an Environmental Protection Agency-certified laboratory. There, they were tested for organic fluorine, a marker for "forever chemicals."

Five of the products contained indications of these PFAS, according to the group, which added that three of these were bamboo-derived. The other two were made from conventional wood pulp and recycled paper.

According to the results, organic fluorine levels reached 10-35 parts per million. Mamavation said it was unlikely that PFAS was added on purpose but that the chemicals are likely present because of manufacturing or packaging contamination in the supply chain.

"PFAS cause effects in males and females of animals and people in nearly every organ and at every life stage," Linda S. Birnbaum, scientist emeritus and former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences National Toxicology Program, told the group. "Because toilet paper is created to rub up against such vascular parts of the body, it's logical to be concerned with this exposure."

Why is PFAS exposure concerning?

PFAS refers to a group of thousands of human-made chemicals that can be found in a number of common household items, including nonstick cookware and water-resistant clothing.

Though scientists are still investigating all the health impacts of PFAS exposure, it has been linked to cancer, developmental delays in children, and decreased ability of the immune system to do its job, according to the EPA.

These chemicals are prevalent in the environment, making their way into water, food, air, and soil. In fact, one study found that more than 20% of Americans may be exposed to PFAS-contaminated tap water. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry says that most Americans already have these chemicals in their blood.

What's being done about PFAS?

Though PFAS are known as forever chemicals because of their resistance to breaking down, one research team found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process. Scientists at the University of Rochester are doing similar work.

You can help reduce your exposure by buying from PFAS-free brands, avoiding nonstick cookware, and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing.

