Manufacturer unveils game-changing cleaning product with serious advantages: 'A major upgrade'

Grove Collaborative is known for its eco-friendly personal care and home products. Packaging World reported that the company also recently unveiled game-changing packaging for one of its new home essentials.

Everyone needs to clean the toilet bowl, and with Grove Co.'s new Toilet Bowl Cleaner Pods, you can do just that while also reducing waste.

The company developed a new toilet bowl cleaner pod with a film that significantly reduces the amount of synthetic materials entering your toilet bowl and the water. Another bonus: the product also comes in home-compostable packaging.

Developed with the help of SmartSolve, the company created the pods from a dissolvable film. With the replacement, the company managed to reduce the amount of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) in each pod by approximately 38%.

Between this and the home-compostable packaging, the product will reduce plastic production, which typically relies on dirty fuels, and prevent disposed plastics ending up in our water and landfills.

That in turn contributes to the global goal of curbing the heat-trapping pollution that results from these plastics, which will help protect communities from health issues associated with microplastics, as well as extreme weather events driven by heat-trapping gases.

Grove Co. shared that it continually strives to minimize synthetic materials used in its products, and that this new film represents a further step in that direction. Even the zipper of the packaging, made from polylactic acid, is compostable, making the product nearly waste-free overall.

Although this new packaging will be a significant boon for the environment, the company has also designed it to help consumers. As Grove Co. described it, the product is "a major upgrade for Grove Co.'s portfolio."

As Packaging World reported, the senior manager of packaging at Grove Collaborative, Stephen Acciaioli, explained, "The pods provide consistent dosing every time so that customers don't use too much, which is wasteful, or use too little, which is not as efficacious."

As a result, consumers should get a perfectly clean toilet bowl every time, reducing the amount of money they need to spend on toilet bowl cleaner.

The pods are currently available on Grove Collaborative's website, and the company hopes to expand the compostable packaging to other pod products in its current lineup by the end of the year.

