First-ever crypto resort linked to corruption, global cybercrime networks: 'Empty plot with shrubs'

"We must be unforgiving and ruthless against organized crime."

What began as a journalistic investigation into a mysterious, first-of-its-kind crypto resort in a small, young nation quickly spiraled into a rabbit hole of corruption and potential links to global cybercrime networks, according to the Guardian.

In a four-month effort in collaboration with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, the outlet appeared to encounter more questions than answers the deeper it dug.

The investigation began as a simple look at the AB Digital Technology Resort, slated for Timor-Leste, a country that only gained independence in 2002.

The AB Digital Technology Resort was described in a promotional release as the "world's first national-level innovation center dedicated to both artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain."

Published in June, the release asserted that the resort's first phase of development would be completed in late 2026.

"But in February, when a joint investigative team visited the proposed site of the AB Digital Technology Resort — separated from Dili airport by a barbed-wire fence — we found an empty plot dotted with shrubs," the Guardian reported.

In the course of its investigation, the Guardian and the OCCRP began encountering links to the Prince Group, a Cambodian business conglomerate described as "one of the largest investment fraud operations in history" by the U.S. Department of Justice in October.

As the Guardian and the OCCRP continued their investigation into the seemingly shadowy crypto resort and approached those involved, "details were removed from the AB website," they said. When reporters reached prominent individuals associated with it, they reportedly denied any direct involvement.

Ultimately, the Guardian noted there was "no allegation" that the AB Digital Resort directly received Prince Group funds — but the outlet acknowledged Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta's persistent reservations about those links.

Ramos-Horta admitted to initial skepticism about the still-unbuilt AB Digital Resort from the outset, particularly amid broader concerns the young nation would rapidly become a hotspot for international crime syndicates.

"We must be unforgiving and ruthless against organized crime. I lost brothers in the fight for independence, and so many Timorese died for this country to be free. I don't want this country to be overrun by criminals," Ramos-Horta told the Guardian.

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