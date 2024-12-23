Shopper vents frustration after spotting questionable product on store shelves: 'What would you even do with those?'

No matter where you go, it's difficult to find anything that isn't wrapped in way too much plastic. One shopper found that Tic Tacs are no exception to this and vented their frustration about the product in r/Anticonsumption.

What's happening?

In the post, the user uploaded a photo of a large container of Tic Tacs that held dozens of miniature multicolored Tic Tac boxes encased in more plastic. According to another Redditor, these are called Tic Tac Travels, which are designed to be more portable than the traditional candies (even though the latter are arguably still compact enough for traveling).

Photo Credit: Reddit

"TOO.MUCH.PLASTIC," the original poster wrote above the photo.

"I'm sorry, but what would you even do with those mini tictac packets? They hold like 7, so what's even the point?" one user commented on the post.

However, one person found a unique way to reuse the Tic Tac boxes. "I bought these to organize small bolts and washers. 10/10 would repurpose again. I also use the 200 tictac containers for bolts," they said.

"It is pretty much plastic and pretty few tictacs overall, so they can cut down costs on sugar while only pay for insanely cheap plastic waste. a classic winwinwin," another said.

Why is plastic waste concerning?

Plastic waste is a major global problem for several reasons. According to the U.N. Environment Programme, "our planet is choking on plastic," with the world producing over 440 million tons of the polluting material every year. Sadly, much of this is for single-use products such as food containers, water bottles, and plastic bags, a staggering 85% of which end up in landfills or as mismanaged waste.

Also, plastic pollution in rivers and lakes eventually makes its way to the ocean, where an estimated 82-219 million tons of plastic is found (though some estimates are much higher). When marine animals mistake plastic for food, they may choke or suffer health problems as a result.

In addition, microplastics are a huge source of contamination in waterways, both because of the particles themselves and because they leach chemicals into ecosystems.

And that's not even to mention the issues people face from being exposed to so much plastic in daily life. Microplastics have been linked to many health problems, such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, reproductive disorders, and more.

Is Ferrero doing anything about this?

Ferrero, the company that makes Tic Tacs, has announced a commitment to making all its packaging reusable, compostable, or recyclable by 2025. The box and caps of 24-gram Tic Tacs are now made of fully recyclable polypropylene, which can be placed in curbside recycling bins.

What's being done about excess plastic more broadly?

The Indonesian government announced that it will not accept plastic waste imports beginning in 2025, a decision that could spur other countries to follow suit. In a smaller but still impactful move, the outdoor brand Prana is rolling out seaweed-based compostable packaging.

If you want to reduce your reliance on plastic products, consider buying reusable travel coffee mugs or water bottles to replace disposable ones. Supporting brands that offer plastic-free packaging, such as Whole Foods, is always a win for your wallet and the planet as well.

