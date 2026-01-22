Confused shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable sighting at thrift store: 'Grift'

What's the most you'd pay for a vintage sweater? If your answer isn't upward of $600, then this ridiculously priced thrift store sweater is probably out of your price range.

"Insane find, insane price," was what one dumbfounded Reddit user in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit titled their post, sharing a $599.99 price tag on a vintage Coogi sweater.

Photo Credit: Reddit



This insane price markup and others like it are unfortunate outliers that can deter shoppers from thrift shopping.

In reality, thrift shopping is one of the smartest financial decisions you can make. By shopping at thrift stores for your clothing and appliance needs, you can get high-quality used items at a fraction of the original cost.

For parents, thrift stores also offer great deals on used toys and baby items that are often sold at exorbitant prices at larger retail stores.

Plus, reusing items is crucial for keeping waste out of toxic landfills. Every thrifted purchase extends the life of an item and reduces the demand for making new products, which saves energy and natural resources.

And while the original poster found a rare item at a high price, many thrift shoppers often report finding equally rare items for a fraction of the usual cost.

While $600 seems laughable for the sweater the OP found, it turns out that these Coogi pieces resell for even more.

"$700 is the resale of these Vintage Coogi Animal print knit sweaters," one user commented. "I think that is insane because they sold less at retail."

"I think there needs to be a thriftgrift award here," another user jokingly commented. "I think as far as grift, this is one of the best."

