Shopper calls out secondhand store after noticing strange messages on items: 'This is absurd behavior'

Secondhand shoppers are noticing a concerning trend in thrift stores.

Prices in some stores are getting out of hand, and subreddit r/ThriftGrift is full of evidence. This thrift shopper added their own proof after seeing a $20 pair of earrings with a note claiming the item would cost $45 on Etsy.

"This inflation of prices based on online offerings for this small religious shop is just insane to me," they shared. "I've seen things overpriced sit, for 6+ months. I do not believe they are also attempting to sell online."

Thrifting is a great way to save money. Shoppers can save around $150 a month by shopping at thrift stores. Whether you're looking for clothes, furniture, or appliances, thrift stores have them, and at a significantly lower price than retail — most of the time.

Recently, the activity's rising popularity has influenced prices. Stores are capitalizing on consumers' desire to be eco-friendly by raising prices to earn profit, rather than prioritizing saving the planet and reducing waste — a thrift grift.

Thrift stores now have to compete with sellers on sites like Depop, eBay, and Etsy and will sometimes base their prices on the compared value. And since the store got the item for free as a donation, many shoppers find the price hikes greedy.

It's a shame that corporate greed is seeping into thrift stores, as thrifting is a great way to make a positive impact on the planet.

Every year, millions of pounds of perfectly good items meet their early demise in the trash. These finite, valuable resources are lost to the landfill, where they could take hundreds or thousands of years to fully decompose.

Thrifting helps keep items in circulation, conserves resources, and reduces emissions expended during production of new items.

Commenters passionately discussed their dislike of greedy thrift stores.

"The person who originally paid for the item should get more than the store that received the item for free," one user argued. "Comparing the earring prices to what sells for new and unworn on Etsy is absolutely wild."

Another commenter agreed: "Anytime I go somewhere and they have a little notation or something that says 'Compared to eBay' or 'Compared to Etsy' I let out a cackle and leave. OK. Then sell it on Etsy. This is absurd behavior."

"The whole point of thrifting is not only less consumption but also affordability to people who need items at a cheaper price point. People are so [darn] greedy," a third Redditor wrote.

