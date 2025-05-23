Shopper sparks firestorm with photo of thrift store's 'outrageous' price tags: 'I'm not paying more than 5 bucks'

The store added insult to injury by marking down the items from even more egregious prices.

Even thrift stores are not immune to corporate greed.

Using little more than a photo and a couple of sentences, a recent Reddit post exemplified the ridiculously high prices no one expects to find while thrifting. "Outrageous prices!" was just one of the angry comments. Not surprising.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It might be excusable if these were special editions, possibly signed by the authors, but Amazon, Etsy, and eBay feature used copies for less.

For example, a hardcover edition of "The Scandalous Mrs. Blackford" is on Amazon for $12.99, a hardcover edition of "Rainbow in the Royals" is on Amazon for $6.99, and a hardcover edition of "From the Terrace" is on AbeBooks for $11.

You get the picture.

The thrift store added insult to injury by marking down the books from even more egregious prices, fooling customers into believing they are getting a deal.

Fortunately, not all (or even most) thrift stores are this way. Secondhand shopping is a great way to obtain nice things at a fraction of their retail price.

There are many factors that make thrifting an exceptional alternative to shopping for new products or engaging in rampant consumerism.

Thrifting helps shoppers save money on necessities, reduces excessive landfill waste, and bolsters the secondhand market, making it more viable for those who need it the most.

Stories like this one are rare counterpoints, but they serve to dissuade people from checking out their local thrift store options, which is a shame.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, nearly 70% of clothes and shoes find their way to landfills each year. To make matters worse, thrift store prices are rising, according to Haven House.

Much of that is due to the perception that vintage items are pricey. Well, that's not exactly how it works (or should work), and the best response is to avoid such prices entirely.

One response to the original poster laid out that concept clearly: "I'm not paying more than 5 bucks for a book at a thrift store."

Another echoed the same sentiment: "I wouldn't have even stopped after reading the spines if I saw these, but would stop and laugh at the price."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



