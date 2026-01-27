Shopper sparks outrage with photo of absurd sighting at Goodwill: 'What a joke'

"You can hardly give them away."

Many clever shoppers know the thrill of finding hidden treasures while thrifting, and discovering a great item at a shockingly low price is part of the draw of shopping secondhand.

However, people occasionally have a less-than-ideal experience at the thrift store, as one poster on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit noted.

The poster shared a picture of a piano in what appeared to be unmistakably poor condition, in a post titled "piano priced at 2.6k in the thrift."

A caption under the picture sarcastically called the $2,600 price "super cheap." While it was certainly a frustrating experience, overpriced goods tend to be outliers.

Thrifting is exploding in popularity, and for good reason: it's estimated that consistent thrifters save an average of $1,700 by shopping secondhand.

Moreover, it's not just clothing on offer in thrift stores.

One fitness-focused individual found a set of weights that cost less than 8 cents a pound, while another wowed the internet after finding the perfect wedding dress at a thrift store for only $25.

In addition to saving shoppers money and offering inventory unavailable elsewhere, thrifting is a boon to the environment.

Shopping secondhand keeps items out of our already crowded landfills and from polluting our oceans.

At the same time, the fast fashion industry is responsible for up to 8% of global emissions, making secondhand shopping more impactful than ever. Whether thrifting or buying new, breaking up with fast fashion reduces its immense ecological impact.

Commenters on the original post concurred with the original poster's take on the thrift store's piano pricing.

"What a joke. You can hardly give them away," one said of the instrument.

"I'm literally gonna guess it doesn't even work right. It's insanely expensive to fix a piano. Like you don't even want to know," another added.

