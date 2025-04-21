  • Business Business

Shopper baffled after finding unbelievable item tucked away on thrift store shelf: 'You can't make this stuff up'

Fellow thrifters were shocked to see such shamelessness on blatant display.

by Mandela Namaste
Fellow thrifters were shocked to see such shamelessness on blatant display.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Thrifting can result in incredible discoveries— of old and rare items, of vintage clothes, of goods sold vastly below their usual price. But sometimes on the shelves of thrift stores, you can find questionable, if not outright disturbing, items for sale. 

On the Thrift Store Hauls subreddit, a recent post went viral for showcasing a thrift store offering so ludicrous you'd think it was ripped straight from The Onion — money. 

Fellow thrifters were shocked to see such shamelessness on blatant display.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Not a credit card, not a gift card, not a blank check, but an actual jar of pennies, being sold for $29.99 (and based on the photo, this jar assuredly does not fit 2,999 pennies, so anybody with an understanding of simple math can understand that it is quite literally far overpriced). 

"You can't make this stuff up," the headline of the Reddit post reads.

It's frustrating to see such obviously craven behavior at thrift shops because seeing them operate this way can turn people off from shopping at these stores, and that would be a major disappointment.

Aside from the intangible, personal gratification mentioned above, the financial and societal benefits derived from thrifting are innumerable, including but not limited to saving money on everyday necessities and discovering rare and valuable items at great discounts. Thrifting also keeps items out of landfills by virtue of them being bought by customers instead of being thrown in the trash and contributing to a literally overflowing pollution problem.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Fellow thrifters were shocked to see such shamelessness on blatant display at this thrift shop.

"This belongs on r/thriftgrift damn," wrote a dismayed user.

"Pick it up, when it comes time to pay for your other purchases, dump it on the counter," joked another Redditor.

A third exchange highlighted the opportunism of some thrift stores.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Why don't they just put the coins in the donation can??" read the original response. But another commenter understood that even shops designed to function while selling products on the cheap can't avoid the draw of endless profits.

"Surely this was the intent of whomever donated this jar," they stated.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x