Shopper baffled after finding unbelievable item tucked away on thrift store shelf: 'You can't make this stuff up'

Thrifting can result in incredible discoveries— of old and rare items, of vintage clothes, of goods sold vastly below their usual price. But sometimes on the shelves of thrift stores, you can find questionable, if not outright disturbing, items for sale.

On the Thrift Store Hauls subreddit, a recent post went viral for showcasing a thrift store offering so ludicrous you'd think it was ripped straight from The Onion — money.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Not a credit card, not a gift card, not a blank check, but an actual jar of pennies, being sold for $29.99 (and based on the photo, this jar assuredly does not fit 2,999 pennies, so anybody with an understanding of simple math can understand that it is quite literally far overpriced).

"You can't make this stuff up," the headline of the Reddit post reads.

It's frustrating to see such obviously craven behavior at thrift shops because seeing them operate this way can turn people off from shopping at these stores, and that would be a major disappointment.

Aside from the intangible, personal gratification mentioned above, the financial and societal benefits derived from thrifting are innumerable, including but not limited to saving money on everyday necessities and discovering rare and valuable items at great discounts. Thrifting also keeps items out of landfills by virtue of them being bought by customers instead of being thrown in the trash and contributing to a literally overflowing pollution problem.

Fellow thrifters were shocked to see such shamelessness on blatant display at this thrift shop.

"This belongs on r/thriftgrift damn," wrote a dismayed user.

"Pick it up, when it comes time to pay for your other purchases, dump it on the counter," joked another Redditor.

A third exchange highlighted the opportunism of some thrift stores.

"Why don't they just put the coins in the donation can??" read the original response. But another commenter understood that even shops designed to function while selling products on the cheap can't avoid the draw of endless profits.

"Surely this was the intent of whomever donated this jar," they stated.

