Customer sparks outrage with photo of absurd detail on thrift store dress: 'They're testing how far they can push people'

"I think they're testing how far they can push people."

A frustrated Reddit user recently shared a photo from their local thrift store, and it quickly struck a nerve with secondhand shoppers across the internet.

The post, shared on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, shows two tags on the same item of clothing: a pink H&M dress originally priced at $12.99 and a thrift store tag reading $14.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"What's even the point anymore lmao," the poster wrote. "How can they justify charging MORE than the original price for a cheap H&M dress!!!"

This isn't the first time secondhand sticker shock has riled up thrift shoppers. Customers have encountered everything from used shoes marked up more than their brand-new counterparts to kitchen items priced in the hundreds of dollars.

While these incidents are frustrating, especially for budget-conscious shoppers, they don't reflect the full thrift store experience. Many secondhand enthusiasts have uncovered rare and even high-end treasures at a steep discount.

For instance, it's not uncommon for shoppers to unexpectedly find designer goods or hidden treasures inside inconspicuous items.

This also doesn't touch on the benefits that thrift shopping can provide for our environment. By shopping secondhand, you're keeping items out of landfills and helping to combat the overconsumption habits that harm the planet.

According to Goodwill's website, over 17 million tons of textiles end up in landfills each year in the United States. Choosing to thrift is a simple lifestyle change that can help mitigate your contribution to that statistic.

In this instance, though, commenters were quick to call out the absurd markup.

"I'm seeing this at a lot of thrift stores and I think they're testing how far they can push people to insanity," one commenter wrote. "Unfortunately, there are enough people out there who WILL pay that price (usually infrequent thrifters), making it bad for the rest of us."

Another added: "Thrift stores need to start sending weekly coupons at this point."

