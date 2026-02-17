Frustrated customer calls out thrift store for 'disgusting' item on shelf: 'That is just awful'

When you're going to a thrift store, you're usually looking for a deal. But just like shopping at other stores, there are days when prices are outrageous.

One Reddit user shared an experience they had recently in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit. They titled their post: "Any 'brand name' water bottle is now $17.99+ no matter how disgusting or destroyed it is."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The picture shows a severely dented and scratched Hydro Flask. A sticker tag at the bottom says the water bottle costs $19.99. Considering that new Hydro Flasks start at just above $20 when they're not on sale, the savings are pretty low.

Not all thrift stores are like this.

One commenter wrote: "I get hydro flasks for around six dollars at my local thrift store. That is just awful."

While this is probably more of a store-to-store issue, unreasonable thrift store prices can still push people away from the practice. And that means people might lose out on savings and an easier way to help the environment.

Reusable water bottles take time to have an impact as well. Gregory Norris, director of the Sustainability and Health Initiative for NetPositive Enterprise at MIT, told NBC News that it likely takes years for a reusable water bottle to do its job for the environment.

NBC wrote: "One of the best ways [to positively impact the environment] is to have just one or two tumblers, and actually use them. A lot."

Influencers on social media have turned these water bottles into a trend that promotes overconsumption. By being more intentional about what you buy and consume, you can save money while helping the planet.

As for the Reddit user's Hydro Flask photo, commenters offered some ways to take action.

One person suggested: "Leave a negative feedback on Google and add the pictures in your review."

"[Facebook] Marketplace my friend. Constantly see free bottles, free Stanley type cups, free glass cups that are cool, shot glasses, etc.," another Redditor said.

If in-person thrift stores are lacking for you, online thrifting could fill in the gap.

