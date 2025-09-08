Shopper sparks outrage with photo of absurd sighting at thrift store: 'Absolutely not'

It's not uncommon to find quirky or unusual items at your local thrift store. What is uncommon, however, is finding said item for an absurd or unreasonable price.

Thrift stores are known for often offering items at a fraction of the price of larger retail stores. If you're lucky, you'll find rare or vintage items for prices that almost feel like a steal, such as this shopper who found an authentic 1950s handbag for only $9.

However, a shopper who stumbled across a rather unique-looking furniture piece they shared on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit was not so lucky.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The furniture itself is quite the eye-catcher, being an end table that looks straight out of Alice in Wonderland. The green cover with spiked, cartoony edges and the legs resembling those of a jester all serve to make the piece quite the standout from your typical end table.

It's unfortunate, then, that the user's thrift store lists it for $250.

"Absolutely not, I would not have that in my home even if it was free," one user commented, a reminder that just because a design stands out does not mean everyone is going to love it.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Regardless of one's taste in furniture, it does not set a good precedent for a thrift store to list such an item for that high a price, especially given the reputation of thrift stores for being cheap alternatives to commercial retail chains.

Another shopper found high-end furniture priced at $1,000 or more for as little as $50 at different thrift stores, so cases like this are rare but impactful, given how easily experiences can be shared online.

"It better walk itself to my house for $250! WTF!?" another user commented.

As rare as they are, it is essential to highlight cases like this to raise awareness of the outliers and encourage people to shop at secondhand stores that accurately represent the benefits they can offer.

Not only can they help you save up $100 a year or more on both home items and accessories, but they also keep several items out of landfills by often taking discarded or used products and repurposing them for resale.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



