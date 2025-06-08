Shopper sparks outrage after sharing photo of absurd price tag found at thrift store: 'Delusional'

Thrift shopping is not only about finding unique items at incredible prices, but it also plays a key role in reducing your carbon footprint.

A Reddit user shared an outlier situation: A dual-screen monitor arm used to hold two computer monitors on a desk was listed for an absurd price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post was shared on the subreddit "r/ThriftGrift", a part of the internet dedicated to outrageous thrift store finds — usually cheap or broken items at expensive prices. The photo of the screen arm, which had a price tag of $124.99, was captioned "I'm speechless…"

A similar, new dual-screen monitor arm can be found on Amazon for around $30, making this thrift store's pricing truly preposterous.

Thrift stores are a vital part of the sustainable choices we make in our daily lives. They keep used items from going into landfills and help stop the overproduction of new products. Plus, they aid in combating the textile waste contribution of industries like fast fashion.

The deals people find in thrift stores are typically mindblowing. One person discovered a kimono worth $700 for just $15. Someone else scored a genuine vintage sundress for a mere $10.

An overpriced item like the one featured here is likely the result of corporate greed seeping into the thrifting world. While uncommon, it's worth highlighting and holding sellers accountable so that thrifting can continue to be an affordable, easy option for consumers.

Commenters on the post made a point of reminding everyone that these thrift store items are most likely donated, so this huge markup is for something the store acquired for free. Not only is this ethically questionable, but it makes thrift shopping less accessible for those who rely on it.

Other users shared their disapproval for the overpriced item, with one saying, "That's absolutely insane." Someone else was straight to the point: "Delusional."

