Shopper calls out thrift store over concerning sighting on shelves: 'Not how this works'

"It's the fastest way to know."

Thrifting is a great way to save money, but some sales tactics rub shoppers the wrong way.

A Redditor shared a photo of some chairs in a thrift store alongside a printout of an Etsy listing showing the same chairs priced higher than what the store wanted for them.

It's designed to make people think that the chairs in the thrift store are a good deal.

Photo Credit: Reddit



In this case, the original chairs are supposedly valued at $225 each. The thrift store was selling them for $219.92 for the pair, which would undoubtedly be a big discount.

However, Redditors were irritated by this method of achieving a sale.

"Nah, not how this works," one shared.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"They aren't even the same chair," another person observed, and indeed, a close scan of the printout reveals different details than the chairs on display. "Close but not quite."

Someone else explained, "It's the fastest way to know that something is overpriced. I only ever look for the lols."

While thrifting well can save people up to $1,700 a year, according to CouponFollow, stores like the one in this photo aren't helping.

As other Redditors pointed out, the photo was of an item that was once for sale, not one that had recently been sold. There was no way to tell how long the ad had been up.

Fortunately, most thrift stores don't seem to be going in this direction. Many people still find valuable items at incredible markups at the stores near them. From sweatshirts to shoes to Hermès scarves, there's always the chance it will be your lucky day the next time you go thrifting.

To get the most out of a thrift store trip, learn to thrift well. Martha Stewart's website has noted that going thrifting often, looking for name brands, and getting to know the staff at your favorite stores can help you get better deals. It's even better if you're willing to try on anything and everything, because you have a higher chance of finding something you love.

Meanwhile, you'll be keeping usable items out of landfills, which are notorious for releasing planet-warming pollution.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.