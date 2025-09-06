Shopper calls out thrift store for unbelievable sighting on shelves: 'Who would pay that much?'

Thrift stores typically sell items at a vast discount relative to their normal prices at clothing, department, or retail outlets. However, it seems one particular shop did not get the memo.

A post on the Thrift Grift subreddit showcased a pile of old cameras on display at a thrift store. Three price tags are visible, with one camera priced at $59.99, and the other two are being sold for $79.99.

To put it kindly, that would be a price hike even for a new digital camera in 2025, let alone a used one.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Savers," the original poster wrote in their caption, punctuating with two "thumbs down" emojis.

There might be a reasonable explanation for this pricing — it could just be an honest mistake or mix-up. However, if these old, used cameras are being actively sold for a price above their normal rate, then that is a major disappointment.

In fact, decisions like these could result in many shoppers getting frustrated and turned off from shopping at thrift stores, which would be a significant blow to sustainable shopping.

Aside from intangible, personal gratifications, the financial and societal benefits of shopping secondhand are innumerable, including saving money on everyday necessities and discovering rare and valuable items at great discounts.

Thrifting also keeps items out of landfills. Giving them a second chance to be bought by eco- or budget-conscious customers instead of being thrown away keeps the items from contributing to a literally overflowing trash problem.

Commenters were similarly displeased with the crazy markup.

"Who would pay that much?" wondered a rather sensible user.

"eBay prices at the thrift," read another top comment, again highlighting that thrift stores are supposed to have among the cheapest prices on the market.

