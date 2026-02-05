Thrift shops report surprising trend in sales amid popular social media trend: 'There are certain rules that you have to follow'

Thrift stores across the country are attracting a wave of younger shoppers inspired by social media, reported WHSV.

At Goodwill outlet locations, nicknamed "the bins," merchandise sits unsorted in open containers rather than hanging on organized racks. Workers cycle through hundreds of tables daily, with shoppers eagerly waiting to sift through new inventory.

A clear change has emerged in who's browsing the aisles.

Young people are showing up in growing numbers after seeing thrift content on TikTok and other platforms. Many get there when doors open and spend hours searching for treasures before heading home to share their finds online.

This trend benefits both budgets and the planet. Purchasing preowned items diverts clothing and household goods from landfills. The fashion industry creates enormous pollution, so each secondhand purchase means one fewer new item needs to be produced. For shoppers, it's a chance to find unique pieces at a small portion of retail prices and to break up with fast fashion.

The stores have become centers for extending the life of donated goods. Unsold clothing gets compressed into large bales and transported to other locations where it can find new owners or be turned into other products. Area nonprofits can stop by and collect remaining items free of charge.

For first-timers, the atmosphere can feel frantic.

"It can be overwhelming for somebody who's never been in before, because there are certain rules that you have to follow," said Mark Gormley, a Goodwill outlet manager, per WHSV.

Gormley has watched the demographics of his shoppers change firsthand. "There's been a lot more younger people doing it now because of the social media and TikTok," he said. "What they do is they come in and shop the entire morning and go home and post online."

If you've been curious about thrifting, now might be the time to try it. You could save money, uncover something special, and help cut down on waste all at once.

