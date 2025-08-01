Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting unbelievable price tag: 'No way anyone will pay that'

While finding affordable alternatives to everyday products is often the norm with thrift stores, in some cases, you may stumble across rare or older items for outrageous prices — on both sides of the coin.

This shopper on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit unfortunately got on the wrong side, coming across a pair of untested audiophile speakers for a whopping $1,500.

"Also no covers on them unless they took off. No way anyone will pay that ever for one. Doubt anyone looking [for] high-end speakers [would] go in [an] as is place at all," one user commented.

Most audiophile speakers you can find online from retailers such as Amazon or Best Buy are expensive, but they may only cost a few hundred dollars at most.

"I hate when these places sell hyper-specific things for close to retail. The benefit of a shoe store, or speaker store, or car dealership, or whatever, is that you can get *exactly* what you want, with zero compromises," another user wrote.

Shopping at thrift stores over retailers is still a better option, as finding low prices for both everyday and vintage goods can not only save you hundreds of dollars a year but also keep these products out of landfills and ensure valuable resources are not wasted.

Many are lucky to find real treasures at thrift stores, such as a shopper who stumbled across a 14-karat gold bracelet for only $2 or one who saw a high-end bag valued at over $1,400 for only $30.

While this is closer to the norm, exceptions like the above can easily spread on social media, potentially deterring people from thrift shopping and hindering the growth of secondhand stores.

It is essential to both highlight these outliers while supporting secondhand businesses that continue to offer affordable prices and ensure they are not overshadowed by examples that give a negative impression of thrift stores.

