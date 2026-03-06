Shopper stunned after coming across celebrity's wardrobe at Goodwill: 'Why get all these … just to get rid of them?'

"Nothing is sentimental to the heartless."

Thrifting influencers are popular in part because of shocking finds — such as a massive haul of children's clothing apparently donated by Kylie Jenner, according to People.

TikToker Fell Off the Truck Deals (@felloffthetruckdeals) typically posts about sales, not steals.

Recently, the user stumbled upon a goldmine in the form of high-quality clothing on Goodwill racks. It was personalized with an uncommon first name: "Stormi."

For those who don't keep up with the Kardashians, Stormi is Jenner's 8-year-old daughter with Travis Scott.

While the clip was filmed in mostly stunned silence, an artificial intelligence-generated summary stated that it "not only showcases the charm of thrifting but highlights the unique styles available even in secondhand shops." The Cool Down was unable to confirm the items are definitively from Jenner and Scott, but the evidence is compelling enough to conclude a high level of likelihood.

Jenner has generated significant criticism on social media for a number of routine, unsustainable behaviors, such as using a heavily polluting private jet for extremely brief jaunts and excess consumption, perhaps the most prolific of the Kardashians' sins.

A commenter said they'd seen footage of Jenner teaching her daughter to donate items.

"I remember watching a clip where Kylie tells Stormi that for every new toy she gets, she has to pick one to donate from her toys at home. Good to know they donate," they wrote.

A photoset of the haul was shared on r/KUWTKsnark. As the name suggests, the subreddit exists to critique the clan, and users who hate-watch the Kardashian-Jenners had thoughts about the TikTok user's Goodwill score.

Despite the venue, some users lauded Jenner for donating high-quality items to a thrift store.

"It's a stark contrast to Kim, who likes to keep everything. You'd think [Kylie would] keep things like the Stormi world hoodie because it's so specific and personal, but with that said, it's fantastic she chose to donate instead of chucking them away for waste," one acknowledged.

Others couldn't get past the volume of personalized clothing.

"Why get all these specifically made special things just to get rid of them?" someone asked.

"Because all they do is waste and consume, consume and waste. Nothing is sentimental to the heartless," a third person said.

All that said, though, it's still worth noting that even if they do order a lot of personalized clothing, kids grow out of clothes, and there's nothing inherently wrong with personalizing some clothing items that go to good use. Even better, it's commendable that they are donating the items after they no longer fit, so the discovery reflects positively on the family overall.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.