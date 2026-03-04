  • Business Business

Viewers puzzled after Kylie Jenner shares photo of her closet: 'Makes me sick'

"No one should have this amount of wealth."

by Michelle Rochniak
When Kylie Jenner shared a picture alluding to her next home renovation, social media users had conflicting thoughts.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

When Kylie Jenner shared a picture alluding to her next home renovation, social media users had conflicting thoughts.

Jenner originally shared the photo on Instagram, and a Reddit user reposted it in r/KUWTK, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" subreddit.

When Kylie Jenner shared a picture alluding to her next home renovation, social media users had conflicting thoughts.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Building my dream two story closet," Jenner wrote in italic text in the photo.

The picture shows a small archway with several wooden steps going up and curving to the left. There's also a window where the stairs currently curve.

"My walk in closet is the laundry room," one top comment read. "Nah but fr if I had the money I 100% it would do this too!"

Another said, "Downvote me all you want but no one should have this amount of wealth seriously there are people dying from hypothermia in winter because they have no shelter. Obviously it's not Kylie's fault but this display of wealth just makes me sick."

Considering that 79 accounts upvoted the comment, this Reddit user wasn't the only person with this opinion.

It isn't a single multi-millionaire celebrity's fault that wealth inequality exists. But it can be frustrating and angering to see the ultrarich use their money to show off their possessions.

Kylie Jenner was among a group of celebrities who partied on a cruise ship during Jeff Bezos' wedding in Italy last summer. Oxfam also estimated that each superyacht at that event puts about 5,672 tons of pollution in the air annually.

Building a closet doesn't inherently cause harm like superyachts do. Jenner and other celebrities, however, promote overconsumption through fast fashion lines. Those clothing items also create pollution that can harm people's respiratory health and ecosystems alike.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

While there isn't an easy solution, shopping only when you need something and even sharing resources in your community can keep costs down. 

Those actions, unfortunately, won't make the ultrarich any less. But networks like no-buy groups can save you money and create stronger communities when everyone's wallets are stressed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider