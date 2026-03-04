Viewers puzzled after Kylie Jenner shares photo of her closet: 'Makes me sick'

"No one should have this amount of wealth."

When Kylie Jenner shared a picture alluding to her next home renovation, social media users had conflicting thoughts.

Jenner originally shared the photo on Instagram, and a Reddit user reposted it in r/KUWTK, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" subreddit.

"Building my dream two story closet," Jenner wrote in italic text in the photo.

The picture shows a small archway with several wooden steps going up and curving to the left. There's also a window where the stairs currently curve.

"My walk in closet is the laundry room," one top comment read. "Nah but fr if I had the money I 100% it would do this too!"

Another said, "Downvote me all you want but no one should have this amount of wealth seriously there are people dying from hypothermia in winter because they have no shelter. Obviously it's not Kylie's fault but this display of wealth just makes me sick."

Considering that 79 accounts upvoted the comment, this Reddit user wasn't the only person with this opinion.

It isn't a single multi-millionaire celebrity's fault that wealth inequality exists. But it can be frustrating and angering to see the ultrarich use their money to show off their possessions.

Kylie Jenner was among a group of celebrities who partied on a cruise ship during Jeff Bezos' wedding in Italy last summer. Oxfam also estimated that each superyacht at that event puts about 5,672 tons of pollution in the air annually.

Building a closet doesn't inherently cause harm like superyachts do. Jenner and other celebrities, however, promote overconsumption through fast fashion lines. Those clothing items also create pollution that can harm people's respiratory health and ecosystems alike.

While there isn't an easy solution, shopping only when you need something and even sharing resources in your community can keep costs down.

Those actions, unfortunately, won't make the ultrarich any less. But networks like no-buy groups can save you money and create stronger communities when everyone's wallets are stressed.

