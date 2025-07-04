  • Business Business

Shopper sparks outrage after sharing photo of unbelievable sighting at thrift store: 'So greedy'

"Not a single one like this has sold."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"Not a single one like this has sold."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A thrift shopper sparked a discussion online after sharing an image of an overpriced pair of lamps they had seen at their local thrift store. 

Posting on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the thrift shopper shared a photo of the large and intricate lamps that had several figurines of musicians at the base.

The thrifter wrote, "MASSIVE lamps at a junk shop, they wanted $2,000 each!" 

Photo Credit: Reddit

A commenter explained that the lamps are highly collectible Capodimonte figurine lamps, which often sell for several hundred dollars secondhand. However, this is much less than the outrageous sum that the thrift store had them priced at. 

The post sparked a discussion in the comments section, with one commenter exclaiming, "Not a single one like this has sold on eBay although there are hundreds, maybe thousands listed. The closest one I found sold for around $300."

Another chimed in with, "Thrift stores are getting so greedy now."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Unfortunately, some thrift stores have been known to overprice valuable items, which goes against the core concept of thrifting.

Thrifting is a unique form of shopping for gently used items at discounted prices. It is a great way to afford high-quality items that last a lot longer while also saving money

Despite reports of negative experiences, thrifting is generally a more sustainable and budget-friendly way to acquire clothes, shoes, furniture, toys, and other apparel. It helps extend the life of items that still have plenty of life left in them, reducing waste and promoting a circular economy where items are reused and repurposed instead of ending up in landfills. 

Thrifting has gained popularity in recent times as people look to live more eco-friendly lifestyles and reduce their expenditure.

Approximately one-third of clothing and apparel items bought in the U.S over the last year were secondhand, and the average thrifter saves $1,760 per year on purchases by buying gently used items, according to statistics relayed by Capital One Shopping

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x