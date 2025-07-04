Shopper sparks outrage after sharing photo of unbelievable sighting at thrift store: 'So greedy'

"Not a single one like this has sold."

A thrift shopper sparked a discussion online after sharing an image of an overpriced pair of lamps they had seen at their local thrift store.

Posting on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the thrift shopper shared a photo of the large and intricate lamps that had several figurines of musicians at the base.

The thrifter wrote, "MASSIVE lamps at a junk shop, they wanted $2,000 each!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A commenter explained that the lamps are highly collectible Capodimonte figurine lamps, which often sell for several hundred dollars secondhand. However, this is much less than the outrageous sum that the thrift store had them priced at.

The post sparked a discussion in the comments section, with one commenter exclaiming, "Not a single one like this has sold on eBay although there are hundreds, maybe thousands listed. The closest one I found sold for around $300."

Another chimed in with, "Thrift stores are getting so greedy now."

Unfortunately, some thrift stores have been known to overprice valuable items, which goes against the core concept of thrifting.

Thrifting is a unique form of shopping for gently used items at discounted prices. It is a great way to afford high-quality items that last a lot longer while also saving money.

Despite reports of negative experiences, thrifting is generally a more sustainable and budget-friendly way to acquire clothes, shoes, furniture, toys, and other apparel. It helps extend the life of items that still have plenty of life left in them, reducing waste and promoting a circular economy where items are reused and repurposed instead of ending up in landfills.

Thrifting has gained popularity in recent times as people look to live more eco-friendly lifestyles and reduce their expenditure.

Approximately one-third of clothing and apparel items bought in the U.S over the last year were secondhand, and the average thrifter saves $1,760 per year on purchases by buying gently used items, according to statistics relayed by Capital One Shopping.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.