Onlooker sparks debate after sharing photo of massive yacht off Hawaiian coast: 'Money can't buy you taste'

The over-the-top design of this superyacht is not uncommon.

Yachts are one of the many ways that the ultra-wealthy show off their prestige, and if they're big enough, onlookers can easily catch glimpses of them pervading the waters off a coast or a dock.

A user on the r/maui subreddit spotted a massive yacht off the coast of Kamaole Beach Park III (aka "Kam III") in Hawaiʻi.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One of the commenters identified the yacht as The Anawa, linking to a post on the r/BigIsland subreddit where it was previously spotted.

It cost around $100 million to make and has annual operating costs of about $10 million. It has six staterooms that can accommodate 20 crewmembers and 12 guests.

Its more notable features include a helipad and onboard garages for smaller power boats, a fully certified helideck and hangar, two tender garages, a dive store, and plentiful storage facilities to accommodate 30 days of autonomy on the water.

The Anawa is currently owned by Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, who is linked to the Maui region through his work on condos for the luxurious Maluaka Estates at Makena Golf & Beach Club.

"Money can't buy you taste that's for sure," one user commented on the Reddit post.

The over-the-top design of this superyacht is not uncommon, but it only contributes to its detrimental impact on the environment. Superyachts are already known to pollute the waters with intense air pollution and produce a substantial amount of wastewater, exhaust, and noise pollution through their use.

"It's wild how there is always this instinct to jump to the defense of these [people] as well," one user said in response to someone pointing out how they don't have a yacht.

According to CleanTechnica, even a more efficient one will require a hefty amount of diesel fuel to operate while generating wastewater, exhaust, noise pollution, and more.

Steps toward eco-friendly yachts are working to alleviate this, but much work still needs to be done.

