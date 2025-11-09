Officials take bold action amid concerning trend in young people's behavior — here's what's happening

A team of researchers took a closer look at the negative effects.

Despite banning vapes and electronic cigarettes over a decade ago, Thailand is continuing to see a steady increase in users.

As the Straits Times reported, the Thai Cabinet has sought to pass an "urgent amendment" to the existing tobacco control legislation to introduce more comprehensive and restrictive regulations on e-cigarettes and vapes.

The move aims to crack down on vaping due to a rapid surge in users, particularly among young people.

In 2014, vaping was ruled to be illegal in Thailand, with a strict ban on the import, sale, and use or possession of all e-cigarettes and vape products. This applied to both Thai nationals and tourists, with severe penalties including large fines of around $900 and even potential jail time, according to the Asia Harm Reduction Alliance. However, enforcement of the ban has been inconsistent, leading to a surge in vape use.

According to data from the National Statistical Office, cited by the Straits Times, the Thai government estimates that more than 400,000 people vaped in 2024, up from just 78,252 reported users in 2021.

The Thai Ministry of Public Health has been selected to spearhead new reforms to the ineffective vape legislation. Thai officials will also launch a new public awareness campaign to highlight the potential impacts of vaping, especially among underage people.

In a study published in Global Pediatrics, a team of researchers took a closer look at the negative effects of vape use.

With prolonged vaping, underage users can see a higher risk of hindered brain development, nicotine addiction, and respiratory conditions.

The researchers noted that the "introduction of disposable vaping products to the market has resulted in a significant uptake in adolescent vaping."

Alongside numerous health concerns, disposable vape products can increase plastic waste and can leach hazardous chemicals into the environment when improperly disposed of.

The lithium-ion batteries inside vape products can also pose a fire risk if damaged inside garbage trucks or landfills.



