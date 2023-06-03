Texas considers new bill that could severely limit residents’ use of solar power: ‘[It] would turn all of Texas into an HOA’

The Texas legislature is currently considering a bill to heavily restrict the generation of wind and solar energy, University of Texas at Austin research scientist Joshua D. Rhodes revealed in a tweet.

The bill in question is Texas SB 624, co-sponsored by Senators Lois Kolkhorst, Mayes Middleton, and Bryan Hughes. It establishes new permit requirements for affordable “renewable energy” — not for dirty energy sources, such as coal. If passed, it would take effect this September.

Looks like Texas #SB624 would turn all of Texas into an HOA where your neighbors are now going to be able to tell you what you can and can't do on your own property. pic.twitter.com/z5GU6WwRZT — Joshua D. Rhodes (@joshdr83) April 26, 2023

According to the latest version of the bill (as of late May), any Texas resident with a large solar or wind system who wants to connect to the grid would need a permit. The lengthy permitting process requires a public meeting to allow comments, multiple surveys and assessments, and a website with information about the project.

SB 624 also requires that wind turbines be placed a whole 3,000 feet — more than half a mile — away from the property line, except with the permission of neighboring property owners.

“Texas #SB624 would turn all of Texas into an HOA where your neighbors are now going to be able to tell you what you can and can’t do on your own property,” tweeted Rhodes.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

As it’s currently written, the bill applies to facilities with a capacity of 10 megawatts or higher to connect “with a transmission facility.” That wouldn’t include small residential systems, which are usually between one and four kilowatts (0.001 to 0.004 megawatts), according to Yes Energy Solutions.

However, it would apply to the many wind farms set up by rural property owners across Texas, Rhodes said.

“Our current and expected fleet of renewables are set to pay landowners tens of billions of dollars over their lifetimes, but those Texans might get less if their neighbors protest,” he said in a comment.

According to Rhodes, some ranch owners may even have to sell their properties as this bill would end their right to use the land the way they want.

Power Up Texas claims the new bill will not only harm Texas landowners financially but it will also make the energy grid less stable and raise the cost of electricity for everyone.

According to state legislators, the bill’s purpose is to protect wildlife, water, and land from the effects of energy generation. But it’s telling that the proposed law applies only to nonpolluting wind and solar, rather than heavily polluting energy sources like coal and oil that have a much harsher impact on our air and our planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.