Manufacturer launches revolutionary product to address major issue with common grocery items: 'A clear need to improve'

Multinational food packaging giant Tetra Pak will launch a new, smaller form of packaging for the Philippines market in alignment with its ambition of creating "the world's most sustainable food package."

Tetra Pak is known for putting sustainability first, prioritizing responsible sourcing of materials — "fully renewable, fully recyclable and carbon neutral" is the goal, according to its website — and holding itself and consumers accountable for waste disposal.

The company is also refreshingly transparent regarding its environmental progress, keeping its sustainability data public and up to date.

According to the Manila Standard, the format of food products varies from country to country. For the Philippines, it's powder sachets, which require a distinct form of packaging Tetra Pak is working to accommodate.

The organic materials Tetra Pak sources for many of its existing products protect humans and the planet.

While grocery stores in the United States might, for instance, carry drinks in plastic bottles or cartons, Tetra Pak's paperboard-aluminum combination with reduced plastic content prevents microplastics from infiltrating drinks over time. Since microplastics have been linked to a range of health concerns, from reproductive issues to cancer, keeping them out of our bodies is a win.

Meanwhile, by avoiding the petroleum-based plastics that take a toll on Earth's warming climate, Tetra Pak keeps its carbon pollution at a minimum and helps mitigate the consequences of this heating, which include supercharged weather events as well as resources shortages — all while setting a powerful eco-friendly example for its partners and competitors.

"We are trying to introduce smaller packs to the Philippine market," Tetra Pak regional managing director Michael Wu explained to the Standard. "There's still a lot of affordability challenges in the country, but at the same time, a clear need to improve nutrition and provide safe products."

Looking forward, he added, "We can do a lot more if the government plays a stronger role as the invisible hand pushing for better nutrition and food safety standards."

