Tesla rolls out long-awaited Supercharger update to combat growing issue: 'This feature is long overdue'

This is part of the company's larger effort to optimize the charging experience.

Hate to wait? Tesla is implementing a virtual queue program to improve the Supercharger experience, according to Teslarati.

One major hurdle when considering switching to an electric vehicle is getting used to charging. Since 2012, Tesla has been working to improve charging by simultaneously expanding the network of chargers and optimizing charging speed.

However, in some locations where chargers are in high demand (particularly on busy holiday weekends), charging stalls can fill up, and vehicles wait nearby for a stall to become available. This can cause confusion and frustration over who is next in line.

The newest feature works by creating a virtual queue according to who arrived first, which helps by directing drivers to the next available charger when it's their turn. This is part of Tesla's larger effort to optimize the charging experience, which the company has done by putting mobile Megapack chargers into use, improving hardware for faster charging, and developing rural Superchargers powered by solar farms.

This feature comes at a key moment in charging history. Tesla has opened up its vast charging network to a range of electric vehicle brands. Many vehicles are now compatible with the most robust fast-charging network worldwide. This is a critical step in the widespread adoption of more environmentally friendly electric vehicles, though some Tesla owners might find their local charger a little busier.

In anticipation of this concern, Tesla states that "Superchargers were always intended to be made available to other EV drivers. Opening our charging network is the right thing to do and helps us accelerate the transition to sustainable energy." When there are wait times, this new feature will help to keep the line dignified and running smoothly.

Overall, Tesla has reported that wait times are a minor problem, with only around 1% of consumers experiencing issues. But busy chargers can create a kind of road rage as people are waiting in line.

As one Electrek reader commented: "One of the things that made tesla uniquely cool was the effort and cleverness they put into their software. It's really surprising that they didn't implement something like this sooner because it's such an obviously good idea."

"This feature is long overdue and hopefully it's not just a throw-away feature that exists only for a few sites for a short time period," another added.

Some users were curious about how violations of the queues would be enforced, with one X user suggesting, "Anyone jumping the queue should get charged at idle rates."

In addition to the need to wait to see how violations of the queue will be enforced, creating more pull-through stations could also be beneficial. This would allow drivers to idle behind a charging car, waiting their turn. As it is, most Tesla chargers are only accessible by reversing into the spot.

The program will start small in the second quarter and, pending positive feedback, expand later this year.

