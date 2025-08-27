Tesla owner shares surveillance footage of disturbing incident in parking garage: 'I'm always afraid'

An unsuspecting Tesla owner was the target of bizarre anti-EV vandalism — and caught the entire thing on tape. Sharing a video of the incident on Reddit, the car owner started a conversation about growing hostility toward electric vehicles.

In the video recorded by the car's Sentry Mode surveillance system, a vandal is seen unplugging the EV from a public charger. The hooded man then walks to the passenger side, pops open the door handle, and appears to smear a substance on it with his fingers. Some commenters speculated that the substance was peanut butter, pointing to what appeared to be an open jar in the man's pocket.

"Just a hater," one commenter wrote in response to the video.

Others discussed possible devices that can prevent people from unplugging Teslas, which are widely available online. However, opinions were mixed on whether these devices would actually deter vandals.

"Unfortunately, I think if someone like this can't unplug the charger, he's going to do something worse to make his point," one commenter wrote.

"I'm always afraid that if they can't unlock it, they're just going to yank it out and break the internal locking mechanism," another commenter added. "I'd rather have my charge interrupted than have my charge port damaged and have to be towed."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Although this particular incident took place three years ago, current reports of EV vandalism are increasing nationwide — and Teslas are often singled out as targets. The trend comes as Tesla experiences broader business challenges, including declining sales, a falling stock, and mounting public scrutiny. Tesla's current troubles are undoubtedly tied to the political actions and social opinions of CEO Elon Musk, who has faced accusations of racism, sexism, antisemitism, transphobia, and spreading harmful misinformation. A recent Gallup poll found that 61% of Americans have an unfavorable view of the controversial CEO.

Increasing incidents of vandalism — coupled with Tesla's declining public image — risk slowing the transition to clean energy vehicles. And every setback toward EV adoption is a setback for the planet.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that transportation is the biggest source of planet-heating pollution in the U.S. Unlike gas-powered vehicles, EVs don't produce carbon pollution, making EV adoption essential to lowering rising global temperatures. Notably, the EPA also links transportation-related pollution to respiratory illnesses and certain cancers, especially in urban areas where car use is concentrated.

While EV battery production does create pollution and require resource mining, this environmental cost is quickly offset — often within just a couple of years of driving. After that point, EVs generate far less pollution over their lifetime compared to gas-powered vehicles, which burn dirty fuel once and release it directly into the atmosphere. As electric grids become cleaner and EV battery technology advances, EVs promise to become greener over time — unlike gas cars, which remain locked into polluting.

There are also clear money-saving advantages to owning an EV, with experts estimating that EV drivers save about $1,500 a year on fuel and maintenance. But those savings can be quickly wiped out when thieves and vandals strike. As long as EV vandalism goes unchecked, it poses not just a costly burden for owners but also a troubling obstacle to the wider shift toward clean transportation.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



