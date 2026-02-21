Tesla driver shares footage of terrifying road rage incident: 'He sped off right after'

An anti-EV driver purposely crashed into a Tesla before fleeing the scene.

A Tesla driver was the victim of a frightening hit-and-run on a highway in New York. They shared footage of the crash to r/TeslaCam and asked others for advice (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

"I was driving on the Belt tonight and I was intentionally hit by the BMW," they explained. "... He sped off right after."

The Tesla was driving in the slow lane on a fairly empty freeway. Out of the blue, a BMW clearly and intentionally swerves in front of the Tesla before speeding away. Thankfully, the driver didn't report any serious injuries, although it was a scary situation nonetheless.

This encounter, described by the Redditor as "malicious," is yet another example of electric vehicle vandalism.

EV vandalism isn't uncommon, although this incident is certainly on the extreme end. From parking in EV‐designated spots and egging windshields to slashing tires and destroying chargers, EV vandalism can deter drivers from making their next car an electric vehicle.

Switching to an electric vehicle offers both financial and environmental benefits. Electric vehicle drivers can save "up to $2,200 a year for a fully electric vehicle, and $1,500 for a hybrid electric vehicle" in fuel costs, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

EVs are better for your wallet and the planet, too. While gas-powered cars continuously pollute the air through tailpipe emissions, electric vehicles produce no tailpipe emissions at all.

Although manufacturing an EV does generate emissions, EVs will pay off their carbon debt in just a few years' time, making them the more sustainable option in the long run.

Unfortunately, the driver's local police department wasn't able to offer any help.

"Call your insurance and see if they can get that guy's insurance info from the license plate," one Redditor recommended. "Hopefully the plate is also visible in the video."

Another user discovered their plates might be fake, as a license plate lookup returned information for another model of car. "License plate does not return to a 5 series BMW," the user said.

"With no one in the fast lane there was no reason to change lanes so aggressively, especially since they were in the slow lane," a third commenter agreed.

