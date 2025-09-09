Tesla owner shocked after reviewing disturbing footage from charging station: 'Why do people do this?'

Electric vehicles have their detractors, but some people take it too far.

A video posted on the r/TeslaCam subreddit showed a worker picking up trash from a fueling station in Montana, stopping, and randomly unplugging one of the cars charging at a port.

The original poster explained that the video came from their Tesla dash cam years earlier, and they had read that employees of that particular station weren't fans of EVs.

They also noted that the car wasn't unplugged for too long, as the owner arrived in a ride-share vehicle a few minutes later, "looking perplexed as to why the cable was disconnected."

Vandals seem to have a penchant for messing with EVs and their charging stations, whether scratching cars or breaking the chargers to prove a point.

Teslas have also been targeted because of Elon Musk's polarizing involvement in U.S. politics, a backlash that those seeking to reduce their vehicle pollution bear unduly.

Sadly, those acts of vandalism can be a deterrent for people considering switching to an EV, which slows the transition away from dirty fuel sources.

EVs aren't without their drawbacks, such as the pollution that comes from mining the elements for batteries or the burning of dirty fuels for electricity production. But even with those considerations, EVs are still better for the planet than conventional cars.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, gasoline-powered vehicles emit around six times the amount of emissions compared to all-electric vehicles like Teslas.

As for the batteries, a report from University of Oxford researcher Hannah Ritchie noted that 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and gas are mined every year, compared to the 7.7 million tons of minerals extracted annually for low carbon technology.

It's not nothing, but it's a significantly lower impact in the long run.

People in the comments of the OP's post were frustrated by the pointless act of vandalism against the car.

"Why do people do this?" one person wondered.

In response, another Redditor replied, "I have the same question. People hate electric vehicles that much or something? Or is it something they have against the drivers?"

Another hoped, "Some day, it will be illegal to remove the charger from EVs."

