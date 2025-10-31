Tesla owner has 'nightmare' experience while trying to trade in practically brand new vehicle: 'It'll be their downfall'

"[It] really hasn't created any good feelings towards the brand."

A Tesla buyer's "nightmare" trade-in experience shed light on an issue that could be impacting the company's performance during a year with a few bright spots but slumping sales overall.

What's happening?

A Tesla owner explained on Reddit's r/TeslaModelY that trading in their 21 Prius Prime Limited for a Tesla was the "weirdest and least upfront" car-buying experience they've ever had.

After Tesla offered them $19,000 for their plug-in hybrid as part of the sales deal, it lowered the trade-in value by nearly $8,000 closer to the delivery date — about half of the Prius' average wholesale value, according to the poster, who wasn't sure they'd still make the purchase.

"If I bail on the deal I lose $250, plus the $250 for the charger they've already shipped me," they shared. "The lack of communication, getting ghosted once the order was placed and having the trade price dropped by 60% really hasn't created any good feelings towards the brand."

"Tesla makes great vehicles, but their policies and procedures are f****** awful. It'll be their downfall," one commenter suggested.

Why is this important?

While the original poster did acknowledge that other buyers have reported more positive experiences with Tesla, stories like these can make drivers wary of switching to electric vehicles, given that the Tesla name has become synonymous with EVs. As another example, a Cybertruck seller saw their truck steeply depreciate in value.

This can set back progress toward creating cleaner, healthier, and quieter communities — not to mention keep drivers from reaping the cost savings associated with EV ownership.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, EVs are responsible for significantly less pollution over their lifecycles than gas-powered vehicles, even when taking into account battery manufacturing and charging, because they have no tailpipe pollution.

Meanwhile, they don't require oil changes, meaning fewer routine maintenance expenses. Charging is also cheaper than filling up with gas, particularly if you charge at home.

What is Tesla doing about this?

Tesla intends to shift its focus to robotics and AI. However, the bulk of its revenue still comes from the automotive sector, per 24/7 Wall St. This fall, Tesla released more affordable variants of the Model 3 and Model Y, which should help the automaker compete with brands that have already introduced lower-cost EVs to the market.

If you choose to make your next car an EV, you'll have no shortage of options.

One Redditor offered their take on whether buying a Tesla may or may not be right for you.

"I think the feedback on Tesla buying and trade-ins is largely a function of personality. For some folks, a lot of personal communication and face time with a rep is important. For these folks, buying a Tesla is a frustrating experience," they wrote. "For a lot of folks, myself included, the fewer people I have to talk to and interact with, the happier I am."

As for the OP, a sales rep helped them sort out the situation. They said they accepted a trade-in deal that was better than their original offer after sending additional information to Tesla.



