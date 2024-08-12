  • Business Business

EV driver shares photo after finding concerning scene at local charging station: 'This is ridiculous'

by Leo Collis
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tesla Superchargers are perhaps the fastest way to refuel a compatible electric vehicle. According to the company's website, you can add 150 miles of driving range to a Model Y — the brand's most popular car — in just 15 minutes.

However, that's only possible if the cables are actually attached to the charging infrastructure.

A concerning trend is sweeping through Tesla charging points, and other EV charging stations, across the nation, leading to an epidemic of range anxiety among drivers of tailpipe-pollution-free machines.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

When turning up to a much-needed refueling spot, it's increasingly common to see the charging cables have been severed, making it impossible to add some juice to a vehicle's battery to help complete a journey. Many of these stations have security cameras installed and police on standby now, but that doesn't always deter would-be vandals.

One example of such vandalism was recorded on Kipling Street in Houston, Texas, with a Redditor uploading images of a few Superchargers that had a crucial element missing. 

"Someone cut all of the chargers," they captioned the post. "Except one."

Some users speculated the damage could have been done to access valuable copper wiring that could then be sold. Meanwhile, at least one other Redditor suggested the vandalism was to make a statement about distaste for EVs or controversial Tesla CEO Elon Musk. 

Whatever the reason, further examples of this sort of destruction are not going to help convince people to buy an electric vehicle — despite the many benefits they provide. 

EVs are much better for the planet over the course of their lifespan, even when considering the environmental damage caused by mining for the precious metals needed for batteries. They are also cheaper to refuel than cars with internal combustion engines, and they require less maintenance.

But a perceived lack of charging infrastructure is still one of the main barriers to purchase, according to Science Direct. To that end, it's essential that solutions are sought to stop cables disappearing in order to speed up the rate that polluting, dirty-fuel-powered cars are taken off the nation's roads. 

Aside from that, it's incredibly frustrating for existing EV drivers. Some of them populated the Reddit post's comments with their laments.

"This is ridiculous," one user said, with another adding, "We can't have nice things."

