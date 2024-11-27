  • Tech Tech

Startup creates revolutionary technology that can charge EVs in just 5 minutes — even in extremely cold temperatures

The system can potentially extend drive ranges from 20-30%.

by Mandy Carr
The system can potentially extend drive ranges from 20-30%.

Photo Credit: iStock

Dallas-based start-up Solidion, a manufacturer of battery materials and components, has found a way to charge a lithium battery in five minutes. It can do this in all weather, including severe cold.

According to Interesting Engineering, this technology aims to charge an electric vehicle in about the same time it takes to fill a gas-powered car's tank. Currently, charging at low temperatures with any current battery is impossible.

"The system uses a graphene-based heat spreader. It quickly warms batteries before or during charging, while an integrated cooling system activates during discharge to prevent overheating," Interesting Engineering reported. 

Graphene is perfect for this purpose because it has a "thermal conductivity of 5,300 W/m-K," which is more than the 410 Watts per meter-Kelvin of copper and four times lighter.

When you drive your EV, the battery system switches to cooling mode to prevent the battery from overheating. The graphene heat spreader absorbs the excess heat and directs it to the cooling system. This process protects the battery's performance while supplying efficient temperature control.

Additionally, the system switches between cooling when in use and heating when charging. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Its website also noted that the system can potentially extend drive ranges from 20-30%.

Solidion's plan goes beyond the heat spreader. Since a graphite shortage is on the horizon, it plans to produce graphene, which is essentially a thin layer of graphite, from sustainable sources such as recycled materials and biomass.

The idea of a graphene or graphite-based heat spreader isn't new. Research has been conducted on it for many years, including studies in 2001, 2020, and 2021. Solidion has been able to put the theory into practice, and it has patented its technology

🗣️ Would you buy an EV if it only took you five minutes to charge?

🔘 Sign me up 👍

🔘 Depends on the cost 💰

🔘 No way 👎

🔘 I already have one 🔋

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Solidion is also working on other EV battery solutions. According to Dallas Innovates, the company also manufactures silicon oxide anodes, which the company believes are needed to lower the cost of EVs. 

While the heat spreader isn't available yet, Solidion plans to commercialize it in two to three years.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x