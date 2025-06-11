Tesla hit with setback as officials choose not to renew key contract — here's what's happening

The news is discouraging for Tesla in light of the many other challenges the company has recently faced.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority decided to go with a different provider for its electric vehicle infrastructure instead of renewing its contract with Tesla.

The decision is causing the company to lose 64 of its Superchargers on the New Jersey Turnpike.

What's happening?

As Teslarati reported, local officials did not renew the contract with Tesla, which would have kept Superchargers on the New Jersey Turnpike.

According to Tesla's post on the social platform X, the NJTA chose a "sole third-party charging provider to serve the New Jersey Turnpike and is not allowing us to co-locate."

The post went on to explain that the company had offered above-market terms and advocated for co-existing alongside other third-party providers to drive costs down and accelerate EV adoption.

Without Tesla chargers on the busy toll road, charging opportunities could become fewer and farther between.

Why are EV charging stations important?

Many EV drivers rely on public charging stations to power their vehicles while on the road. They ease drivers' worries about running out of battery power so they can travel longer distances without range anxiety.

Charging stations support the clean energy transition from gas-powered cars to electric ones. This transition is essential for curbing harmful air pollution and improving public health with more breathable air.

The news about the New Jersey Turnpike is discouraging for Tesla in light of the many other challenges the company has recently faced, such as declining sales, lawsuits, and vandalized cars.

However, the NJTA's decision isn't eliminating EV charging stations entirely; it's only changing providers. Therefore, drivers could potentially have access to just as many or even more non-Tesla charging opportunities than before while driving on the turnpike in the future.

What's being done to provide EV charging stations to drivers?

When you make your next car an EV, you do your part to contribute to a cleaner, greener planet with fewer toxic fumes from tailpipe pollution in the air.

Many states across the U.S. are installing more charging stations along major highways to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations. Meanwhile, major cities are installing new charging points by accessing power from nearby buildings and leveraging private infrastructure.

To make EV driving even more affordable, you can install solar panels so you don't have to rely entirely on public charging stations when you're close to home.

