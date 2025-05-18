Tesla announces controversial potential change in pricing for critical feature: 'This is a step too far'

Tesla is piloting a major change to its Supercharger pricing system — and many drivers aren't thrilled.

In an announcement on the social media platform X, the company shared that it's shifting away from estimated time-based peak pricing and toward live, real-time pricing that reflects actual Supercharger use.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This new model is launching at 10 test sites, with plans to expand further based on feedback and performance.

Tesla said the goal is to improve "accuracy" in pricing, especially during times of congestion. The average charging cost reportedly remains unchanged, and prices will still be visible before a session starts.

But the move has sparked frustration among Tesla owners online, with one person writing, "Surge pricing should be illegal."

In a Reddit thread about the change, one user wrote, "This is a step too far."

Another Redditor pointed out the potential for pricing volatility while supporting the announcement, writing: "This is long overdue. I understand the need for congestion pricing at busy stations, but not when there are several vacant stations."

Tesla maintains that the update builds on a history of refining Supercharger access and pricing. Since 2016, it has pushed regulators to support billing by energy used (kWh) over time-based billing, which it says is fairer.

In 2017, the company introduced idle fees to discourage lingering after a full charge, and it later implemented congestion pricing and charge limiters to free up stations at high-traffic locations.

The new pricing model arrives during a challenging moment for Tesla. Global sales have slipped in 2025, with some consumers exploring more affordable EV options and becoming wary of changing policies and costs tied to charging networks. Others lost interest in the brand due to CEO Elon Musk's political involvement.

For drivers, this live pricing shift could complicate budgeting for road trips or daily commutes — especially if rates fluctuate depending on local traffic at a given moment.

A Redditor summed up this sentiment and commented, "I just want my 2019 supercharger prices back. None of this '30% cheaper than competitors' — take a flat % profit and communicate that. Commuting is still cheap since I charge at home for $0.12/KwH but road trips are barely worth it in my Tesla anymore."

Even though these more eco-friendly vehicles are cheaper to power compared to gas-guzzlers, there are still ways to keep EV charging costs down. For instance, installing home solar panels can dramatically reduce the cost of charging. Tools like EnergySage can help homeowners compare quotes from vetted installers and can save them up to $10,000 on solar setups.

While Tesla's Supercharger changes aim to maximize efficiency, they also serve as a reminder: EV ownership savings can vary based on when and how you charge your vehicle.

