Couple tests out 'super controversial' Tesla vs. gas debate: 'Adds maybe $100 to our energy bill'

A Tesla owner shared a TikTok showing a short Supercharger stop and what it cost. In the video, she compared that price to what she and her husband used to spend on gas.

Cindy Mae McNabb (@cindymae.lv) and her husband both drive Model 3s — one standard model, one performance — and charge at home most nights. She added about 100 miles in roughly 12 minutes. The cost was just $12.10.

Put simply, "It probably adds maybe $100 to our energy bill."

Before that, she mentioned that gas alone was running them about $100 a week. With electric cars, she said, there are no oil changes to worry about and far less routine upkeep.

In the caption, McNabb summarized her thoughts on her EV experience: "Electric vs. gas car is super controversial but I like the low maintenance!"

She was careful not to oversell it in the video, though, noting that fast charging costs more than charging at home. Without overnight access, she said she didn't think she'd own an EV at all. Even so, the ease of it has kept her on board.

That experience matches what others are reporting about EV costs. One study showed that charging with electricity is often cheaper than buying gas. In Washington state, drivers saved about $80 by going electric instead of filling up a gas truck.

In other places, the savings aren't the same. A map comparing EV charging and gas prices showed how much local electricity rates and charging habits can change the math.

Cost comparisons also get confusing because many details get left out, so a lot of common EV cost myths need debunking. Charging access plays a role, too. Data on Tesla's Supercharger network shows it has grown by about 33%, but how easy charging feels still depends on where someone lives.

Then there's the environmental factor. EVs don't produce tailpipe pollution, reducing air pollution compared to gas-powered cars, per Reuters.

In the comments, other drivers shared their personal EV experiences.

"Our electricity bill in the winter is around $20, summer would [be] around $90-$100! We love our EVs," one commenter wrote.

"Tesla is a great car! Don't know how much money I'd be spending on gas if it wasn't for Supercharger. Honolulu finally got a few more locations and it's not bad now," another commented.

"EVs in general are the best daily drivers," a third noted.

