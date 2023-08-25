New data shows Tesla is rapidly tackling one of the biggest hang-ups for EV skeptics: ‘The company doesn’t get enough credit’

“Absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand.”

Tesla Supercharger stations are popping up like mushrooms, which is good news for EV drivers. What’s more, it doesn’t look like the company is going to stop its expansion anytime soon.

The number of Tesla Supercharger stations increased from 3,971 in the second quarter of 2022 to 5,265 in the second quarter of this year, per CleanTechnica. Not only that, but the number of Supercharger connectors and stalls increased by 12,000 — for a total of 48,082 — in that same period.

This represents a 33% growth in Supercharger stations as well as in connectors and stalls.

All these new charging stations won’t just benefit Tesla drivers. A number of other automakers, including Ford, want to ensure their vehicles have access to the network too.

In May, Ford announced that it had reached an agreement with Tesla Motors, which will allow Ford EV drivers to access more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States and Canada.

“Widespread access to fast-charging is absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

More available charging stations will offer greater route flexibility and convenience for EV drivers. And these chargers do the job fast. According to Tesla, a Supercharger can add up to 200 miles of charge in just 15 minutes.

This is all great news for the environment. Electric vehicles are responsible for far fewer planet-warming gases than traditional cars since they have no tailpipe emissions, and as EVs become more convenient, it’s likely that more consumers will consider giving the cars a try.

Teslarati, a website that follows Elon Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX, said that the year-over-year growth of Tesla Supercharger stations and connectors was “definitely impressive.”

“The fact that the company is focusing intently on its Supercharger Network’s expansion makes sense, especially since Tesla has started opening its rapid charging system to non-Tesla electric vehicles,” Teslarati’s analysis continued. “With even non-Teslas using Superchargers, the need for a larger network is undoubtedly there.”

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, people were also charged up about Tesla’s impressive global Supercharger growth.

“Tesla cars are great to own and drive, but this is what makes @Tesla really impressive,” one commenter said. “The company doesn’t get enough credit for this infrastructure, IMHO.”

