Chevy Blazer EV driver shares firsthand account of using Tesla Supercharger in desperate time of need: 'I'd never experienced it firsthand'

Electric vehicles continue to be the move for those looking to save the planet as well as money on gas and oil changes. The benefits don't stop there, however, as someone driving a Chevy Blazer raved about the accessibility of Tesla Superchargers for other brands of EVs.

As detailed by Tim Levin for Inside EVs, the Supercharger stations saved him but also come with drawbacks, as he learned when he took a short road trip to Nevada City, California, from the Bay Area — about 300 miles round-trip. On his way home, the Blazer he was driving was at a 30% charge.

"I found that the immediate vicinity around Nevada City is pretty much a ghost town as far as EV charging is concerned," Levin wrote. "With one exception: There was a 12-stall Supercharger — one open to non-Teslas — less than a 10-minute drive away."

As Tesla added approximately 2,200 new Supercharger stalls in the first quarter, and the EV market is gradually turning to Tesla's charger design, the North American Charging Standard, Supercharging is becoming accessible for a breadth of drivers.

Electric vehicles are increasingly popular, and access to Superchargers is making EV ownership safer and simpler. With these high-speed chargers, EV drivers can gain 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

"​​I understood in theory how revolutionary widespread Supercharger access can be for drivers of Chevys, Rivians and the like who are tired of crummy, hard-to-find public charging infrastructure. But I'd never experienced it firsthand," Levin wrote. "Now I'm sold."

While Tesla charging stalls are not perfectly suited for other brands of EVs, as they were designed specifically for Tesla models, the company is working on modifying this. Further, while not every EV has a NACS charging port, adapters, including the one Levin had, are easily accessible.

