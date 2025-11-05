Elon Musk takes bold action as Tesla worker standoff enters second year: 'It goes against all established norms'

"It's not illegal, which is important to understand."

Swedish car mechanics are entering their second year of striking against Tesla, which has refused to negotiate a collective agreement.

The strike, which involves 70 workers, has been ongoing since October 2023, according to the BBC. Workers from the IF Metall union have been protesting against Tesla's refusal to meet with them over pay and conditions. This is unusual in Sweden, where unions and businesses are accustomed to reaching a collective agreement.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly stated his distaste for unions in the past. Instead of negotiating with the 70 striking mechanics, the company replaced them.

"It's not illegal, which is important to understand," German Bender, a researcher who works for think tank Arena Idé, which is financed by trade unions, told the BBC. "But it goes against all established norms. But Tesla doesn't care about norms."

Bender said the businessman "doesn't want to be sort of told how to do things." He told the BBC that Musk's decision has the potential to erode favor toward the country's labor market model. This impacts 70% of Swedish workers who are members of a trade union.

Tesla has had a difficult year with declining sales, issues with its self-driving features, and increased competition. The company's struggles are partly a result of Musk's political involvement this year. One study found that his actions may have cost Tesla over 1 million EV sales. Amid strong support for the Swedish workers' strike, his refusal to negotiate can further damage the company's reputation.

Support for workers, including from neighboring countries, has created consequences for Tesla owners in Sweden. The BBC reported that dockworkers in Denmark, Norway, and Finland are refusing to handle the cars, and new chargers have not been connected to the grid.

Since Tesla has become synonymous with EVs, these headlines might dissuade people from making the switch. However, drivers save big on gas and maintenance costs when they drive electric — and they create less dirty, planet-warming pollution.

Representatives for TM Sweden, Tesla's subsidiary in the country, have not commented much on the strike since it began. However, its country lead, Jens Stark, told the business paper Dagens Industri in 2024 that the company would "work closely with the team and give them the best possible conditions."

