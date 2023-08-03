  • Business Business

Tesla is settling yet another lawsuit over its ‘significant’ price hikes: ‘Deliberate misguidance and misinformation’

The settlement class included 8,636 customers.

by Jeremiah Budin
Tesla lawsuit over price hikes

Photo Credit: iStock

Yet again, Tesla has been forced to settle a class action lawsuit over unexpected price hikes.

The most recent suit involved the electric car company’s Solar Roof product, which allows customers to replace their roofs with solar panel shingles that can be used to power their homes. 

Unfortunately, according to the lawsuit, the Solar Roof shingles also involved Tesla doubling the product’s price after contracts were already signed, The Verge reported

The outlet said the settlement class included 8,636 customers, 6,307 of which ended up canceling their orders when they were hit with sudden upcharges right before the installation of the Solar Roofs was supposed to occur.

One lead plaintiff in the class action saw his Solar Roof price increase from $72,000 to $146,000, according to CNBC, who reported the story.

Tesla founder Elon Musk said in 2021, after the price hikes emerged, that the company made “significant mistakes” with the Solar Roofs as it had not anticipated that it would have a problem “assessing the difficulty of certain roofs” and that the “complexity of roofs varies dramatically.” 

According to the filing, out of around 11,000 original customers, around 1,700 had the type of roof that was not so complex that Tesla was forced to raise the price of the product after the contract was signed.

One petition created by Solar Roof customers before the lawsuit was filed called Tesla’s business practices “abandonment of contract, extortion and deliberate misguidance and misinformation.” 

The lawsuit was settled for $6 million

As of the beginning of 2023, Tesla had installed only 3,000 Solar Roofs, far below its original projections, reported CNBC.

This lawsuit points toward a pattern for Tesla — the company has settled two similar class action lawsuits in the past, in which plaintiffs claimed that automatic software updates to their cars decreased battery ranges dramatically, forcing them to shell out big bucks to replace them. A new Tesla battery would cost customers $15,000, almost half the price of a brand-new car. 

Making electric vehicles and solar panels that power people’s homes with clean energy is undoubtedly an excellent thing to do, but attempting to trick customers into paying way more than they agreed to is not.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting ‘scammed’ by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Yardzen's rewilding project transforms turf lawns into gorgeous, bloom-filled spaces
Home

This company turns money-sucking lawns into natural wonders: ‘The results are always stunning’

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider