Homeowner stunned after Tesla sends them $100,000 quote for home upgrade: 'Did Tesla get my final payment wrong?'

A homeowner's solar quote led them to realize that the details matter when it comes to snagging the best deal on energy-bill-slashing equipment.

In r/TeslaSolar, the poster explained they purchased Tesla panels but decided to convert the agreement to a lease this year.

Unfortunately, the paperwork had them doing a double-take. "Did Tesla get my final payment wrong after leasing? Over 100k?!?" they exclaimed after seeing the amount they will have paid by the end of the lease. "I was going to initially buy it out for 44k but then the leasing offer is enticing and brought it down to 40kish."

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Be very careful with ppa/buyouts. I'm stuck in one inherited from house purchase," one commenter warned. As they highlighted, choosing a solar option before understanding what you're agreeing to could leave you in a nightmare situation.





"If you go this route, be sure you've considered the mental/emotional/time cost of a miserable customer service experience," someone else added, noting how Tesla's approach to interacting with clients doesn't appeal to everyone, though someone else countered with a positive tale.

All this is enough to make anyone's head spin, but TCD's solar partners, such as EnergySage, make it easy to understand your options and find something that works for your budget, saving you up to $10,000 on an installation.

Meanwhile, several Reddit users said to also consider the size of the solar system and local electricity costs when determining whether a quote was a good deal.

Another thought it wise to obtain multiple quotes and to pair solar with battery storage to protect against power outages. "Get a wide range of quotes, do your own quote requests by asking friends/neighbors for their recommendations," they recommended.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get $1,000 cash to slash your bills with rooftop solar panels for $0 down and low monthly payments Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver — including an exclusive $1,000 cashback offer for TCD readers. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings of up to 33% off your current power bill. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just book a short meeting with Palmetto's experts to explore your options and find the solution that's right for you. Connect with Palmetto

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Connecting with trusted experts to lead you through the solar process makes all the difference in what type of deal you get. TCD has resources to help get you started:

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on an installation by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

If you want to drive utility costs even lower, you can pair your solar panels with electric appliances. For instance, a high-efficiency HVAC unit can offer drastic savings on heating and cooling. Mitsubishi can help you find the right one for your home and budget, and you can earn up to $5,000 for home upgrades by completing simple challenges through the free Palmetto Home app.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



