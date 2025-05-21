Motorist captures video of long-awaited Tesla Semi truck hauling for major food distributor: 'Will make our roads safer'

Tesla seems to have secured another key partner for its all-electric Class 8 truck, the Tesla Semi, Teslarati reported. A recent sighting shows US Foods, a top food distributor, using the truck, signaling a major step toward all-electric commercial delivery fleets.

X user Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) spotted the Semi near Tesla's Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada, where US Foods also has a distribution center. This proximity may have helped US Foods join the pilot program.

**Breaking Tesla Semi News: US Foods branded Tesla semi seen near Giga Nevada**



The program continues to show positive momentum with multiple new customers receiving the clean air vehicles.



— Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) May 9, 2025

Only certain companies have gotten early access to the Semi, which is not yet available to the general public. Alongside US Foods, early adopters include PepsiCo, Walmart, Costco, and UPS.

The Semi's arrival comes as more companies explore eco-friendly alternatives to improve long-term operating costs and reduce fleet-related pollution. As US Foods moves toward electrifying part of its delivery operations, the impact could be significant, both in encouraging wider adoption of heavy-duty EVs and cutting harmful carbon pollution.

Despite this momentum, Tesla has slumped recently. The company's sales have dipped amid increased competition and pricing shifts. Some consumers have also turned away from the brand because of CEO Elon Musk's political activity.

Still, the Semi program remains a promising area of growth, with Tesla confirming that high-volume production is set to begin in 2026.

Switching to EVs isn't just good for businesses. It's also better for everyday drivers and the environment. Electrifying commercial fleets helps lower harmful pollution from diesel trucks, which are among the key contributors to transportation pollution. A typical car also produces over 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution per year.

"Tesla Semis will not only help clean up our air and become less dependent on fossil fuel but they will make our roads safer for everyone," one Teslarati reader commented.

EV drivers also save money on fuel and maintenance, and owners can reduce costs further by installing solar panels. Charging with solar power at home significantly boosts savings over time compared to relying on public chargers or electricity from the grid. Homeowners can use EnergySage to easily compare quotes from trusted local installers, saving up to $10,000.

For those considering a more eco-friendly ride, knowing what to look for in an EV can make the transition smoother.

